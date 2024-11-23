Laos mourns methanol poisoning death of tourists

Two Australians, two Danes, an American, and a Briton have died following a night out in tourist hotspot Vang Vieng. Alcohol laced with methanol is believed to be the cause of their deaths.

The government of Laos expressed its sorrow on Saturday following the deaths of six foreign tourists from possible methanol poisoning.

The government said in a statement that it "expresses its sincere sympathy and condolences to the families of the deceased tourists."

Two Australians, two Danes, an American, and a Briton have died following a night out in Vang Vieng, a small town north of the capital of Vientiane.

About a dozen foreigners had to be rushed to the hospital since November 12.

Two 19-year-old Australians, Bianca Jones and Holly Bowles, died in Thai hospitals on Thursday and Friday after being urgently evacuated from Laos for emergency treatment.

Thai authorities confirmed that Jones' death was caused by "brain swelling due to high levels of methanol found in her system."

The two teens were found in their room at the Nana Backpacker Hostel on Nov.13, after not checking out as planned.

Authorities investigate methanol-laced alcohol

The Laos government statement expressed "importance and attention to the safety of domestic and foreign tourists" and said it has launched an investigation into the incidents and aims to "bring the perpetrators to justice in accordance with the law."

Authorities have detained the Vietnamese manager of the Nana Backpacker Hostel, where the tourists were staying, for questioning, but no charges have been filed.

The high season is about to start in Laos, and one hotel manager said more people are arriving daily Image: Anupam Nath/AP/dpa/picture alliance

The police also reported detaining others but did provide further details.

There were also no details regarding the total number of tourists affected and the possible source of the methanol-laced drinks.

Life returning to normal amid international warnings

Methanol, a toxic substance, is sometimes illicitly added to alcohol to boost its potency.

The US State Department on Friday issued a health alert for citizens traveling in Laos regarding "methanol-laced alcoholic drinks."

Australia and the UK have also issued similar warnings to their citizens traveling to Laos.

However, in Vang Vieng, a popular backpacker destination, it's life as usual.

"I heard the news, but everything is normal here," Michael, a hotel manager told the AFP news agency on Friday. "The high season is about to start, so we are welcoming more tourists every day."

