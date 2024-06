05/30/2024 May 30, 2024

This week The 77 Percent is focusing on languages. We'll introduce you to a Nigerian who speaks seven languages. Edith Kimani storms the streets of Dar es Salaam to find out how young people find a balance between international and local languages. We meet a young Ghanaian poet who uses her words for good, and we explore the use of sign language with a Kenyan deaf couple.