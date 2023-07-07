  1. Skip to content
Landslide kills 8 children in Pakistan amid Monsoon floods

45 minutes ago

The children were playing cricket during a break in the monsoon rains when they got caught in the landslide. Authorities have already issued alerts for more heavy rains, raising risks of fresh flooding.

https://p.dw.com/p/4TYeL
Laborers carry vegetable sacks as they wade through flooded water
The summer monsoon brings South Asia 70-80 percent of its annual rainfall between June and September.Image: Sajjad/Xinhua/IMAGO

At least 50 people in Pakistan have died from floods and landslides triggered by two weeks of monsoon rains, officials said on Friday.

It includes eight children killed by a landslide while playing cricket after monsoon rains on Thursday evening.

The incident occurred in the remote Shangla district in northern Pakistan; the children were aged between 12 and 15.

More than a dozen children had set up a cricket pitch close to sand rock when it collapsed and buried them, district emergency unit officer Sanaullah Khan said.

After hours of efforts, local rescue teams later joined by the Pakistan army pulled out eight bodies. 

Another child was critically injured, while the rest were unharmed. 

A view of flooded streets as citizens hardly walk after heavy rain
Lahore, Pakistan's second-largest city, had received record-breaking rainfall on WednesdayImage: Rana Irfan Ali/AA/picture alliance

Pakistan to witness more heavy rainfall

"Fifty deaths have been reported in different rain-related incidents all over Pakistan since the start of the monsoon on June 25," a national disaster management official said.

Most deaths were in eastern Punjab province, mainly due to electrocutions and building collapses.

The Meteorological department has predicted more heavy rainfall nationwide in days ahead and warned of potential flooding in the catchment areas of Punjab's major rivers.

It has prompted the disaster management agency to be on high alert for fear of flash floods.

Vehicles move on a road through flooded water after heavy monsoon rain in Lahore, Pakistan
Storms killed at least 27 people, including children, in the country's northwest early last month.Image: Sajjad/Xinhua/IMAGO

Pakistan hit hard by climate change

The South Asian nation, which has the world's fifth largest population, is responsible for less than one percent of global greenhouse gas emissions. 

However, it is one of the most vulnerable nations to witness extreme weather caused by global warming. 

Climate change is making seasonal rains heavier and more unpredictable in Pakistan, the scientists said.

In the last season, the abnormal monsoon rains and glacial melt caused historical flooding in the country, killing over 1700 people and displacing millions. 

It also caused $30 billion (€ 27.59 billion) worth of damage in cash-strapped Pakistan in 2022.

Pakistan 2022 floods: Long battle against waterborne disease

ara/lo (AFP, AP, Reuters)

