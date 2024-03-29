Land routes offer the best chance of getting aid into Gaza

Human RightsMiddle EastLand routes offer the best chance of getting aid into GazaTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoHuman RightsMiddle EastRalph Martin03/29/2024March 29, 2024Dropping aid into Gaza from the air is just one of several ways international governments and aid agencies are trying to solve what's become a life and death problem of logistics. But it doesn't provide nearly enough food to feed two million people.https://p.dw.com/p/4eFM1Advertisement