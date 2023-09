09/16/2023 September 16, 2023

The Italian Red Cross says more than 120 migrants landed on the island of Lampedusa overnight. That's after the arrival of some 7-thousand people in recent days. They came from North Africa, overwhelming the island's reception center and setting off a migration crisis for both Italy's far-right government and the European Union. DW's Christine Mhundwa is on Lampedusa.