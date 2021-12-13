Lalibela: Fears and hopes of Ethiopia's world heritage site
Lalibela was once built as the "Ethiopian Jerusalem." Even today, the UNESCO world heritage site is an important religious center.
Churches carved from stone
In the 13th century, Lalibela was built as the "Ethiopian Jerusalem." Today, it is a religious center for Ethiopia's Orthodox Christians, and a pilgrimage site for Christians globally. The area is famous for its 11 monolithic churches hewn out of rock. The most famous of these, the Bete Giyorgis (Church of Saint George) was hewn 13 meters deep into stone in the form of a Greek cross.
Named after an emperor
According to legend, King Gebre Meskel Lalibela followed God's command to build the church. Lalibela was to become a new pilgrimage site, as the already arduous route to Jerusalem was no longer possible after the Muslim King Saladin occupied the city in 1187. With the aid of angels, the churches are said to have been hewn out of the rocks in just 40 years.
The protectors of Lalibela
The churches house priceless paintings and relics. They usually have three entrances — one for priests, and the other two for female and male devotees respectively. The innermost part of the church is hidden by curtains and only priests have access to these parts. Each church has a Tabot, a consecrated wooden altar slab, which symbolises the Ark of the Covenant that holds the Ten Commandments.
A stone tunnel system
The pilgrimage site is divided into two parts: the northern part symbolizes the secular Jerusalem. The arrangement of the seven churches there represents the crucified Jesus. The churches in the eastern part are separated by the river "Jordan" and connected by tunnels. The Amharic word for church is "Bete Christos", House of Christ. Therefore, church names include the word "Bete."
A 'must-see' during state visits
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is seen here in 2019 visiting "Bete Maryam", the House of Mary, probably the oldest church in Lalibela. There are three baptismal fonts in its courtyard. However, only one is filled with water: dipping into the nine-meter-deep, algae-covered water is said to be particularly beneficial for women trying to get pregnant.
Priests who also farm
Hundreds of Orthodox priests live in Lalibela. Unlike their Roman Catholic peers, they can marry and have families. Most of these priests live off farming, which they do in addition to carrying out their priestly duties in the church, as Ethiopia does not exact a church tax.
Christianity's significant role
Until Emperor Haile Selassie was overthrown in 1974, Christianity was a state religion in Ethiopia. It continues to play a significant role in the country. According to statistics, around 46% of the population are Orthodox Christians, 35% are Muslims, and 19% are Protestants. In this picture, Orthodox priests are seen playing drums at the colorful Timkat festival.
'Boldness of form'
Lalibela has been a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1978. The eleven churches represent a unique artistic achievement in their design, size, variety, and boldness of form. Furthermore, the entire city is an exceptional testimony to Ethiopia's medieval and post-medieval civilizations, according to the committee's justification.
Popular among pilgrims and tourists alike
Lalibela continues to be an important pilgrimage site for believers from all over the world. Before the COVID pandemic and the current conflict between rebel groups from the neighboring region of Tigray and government troops, it was also an important tourist destination, especially for study tours. In this picture, female residents of the town of Lalibela prepare for a traditional coffee ceremony.
An uncertain future
For more than a year, Ethiopia has been ravaged by the conflict between the TPLF rebel group from the Tigray region and the government troops under Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. Lalibela was also occupied twice by the rebels. Among other things, the airport was destroyed. The world heritage site has so far been spared, and it is uncertain when peace will return to the country on the Horn of Africa.
