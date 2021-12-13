 Lalibela: Fears and hopes of Ethiopia′s world heritage site | All media content | DW | 28.12.2021

Culture

Lalibela: Fears and hopes of Ethiopia's world heritage site

Lalibela was once built as the "Ethiopian Jerusalem." Even today, the UNESCO world heritage site is an important religious center.

  • The rock-hewn church Bete Giyorgis in Lalibela

    Churches carved from stone

    In the 13th century, Lalibela was built as the "Ethiopian Jerusalem." Today, it is a religious center for Ethiopia's Orthodox Christians, and a pilgrimage site for Christians globally. The area is famous for its 11 monolithic churches hewn out of rock. The most famous of these, the Bete Giyorgis (Church of Saint George) was hewn 13 meters deep into stone in the form of a Greek cross.

  • A view of the rooftop of the Bete Giyorgis

    Named after an emperor

    According to legend, King Gebre Meskel Lalibela followed God's command to build the church. Lalibela was to become a new pilgrimage site, as the already arduous route to Jerusalem was no longer possible after the Muslim King Saladin occupied the city in 1187. With the aid of angels, the churches are said to have been hewn out of the rocks in just 40 years.

  • An orthodox priest stands next to a painting of Jesus

    The protectors of Lalibela

    The churches house priceless paintings and relics. They usually have three entrances — one for priests, and the other two for female and male devotees respectively. The innermost part of the church is hidden by curtains and only priests have access to these parts. Each church has a Tabot, a consecrated wooden altar slab, which symbolises the Ark of the Covenant that holds the Ten Commandments.

  • An orthodox priest climbs stairs inside a tunnel

    A stone tunnel system

    The pilgrimage site is divided into two parts: the northern part symbolizes the secular Jerusalem. The arrangement of the seven churches there represents the crucified Jesus. The churches in the eastern part are separated by the river "Jordan" and connected by tunnels. The Amharic word for church is "Bete Christos", House of Christ. Therefore, church names include the word "Bete."

  • The German President Frank at Lalibela in 2019

    A 'must-see' during state visits

    German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is seen here in 2019 visiting "Bete Maryam", the House of Mary, probably the oldest church in Lalibela. There are three baptismal fonts in its courtyard. However, only one is filled with water: dipping into the nine-meter-deep, algae-covered water is said to be particularly beneficial for women trying to get pregnant.

  • Two Ethiopian orthodox priests speak to each other

    Priests who also farm

    Hundreds of Orthodox priests live in Lalibela. Unlike their Roman Catholic peers, they can marry and have families. Most of these priests live off farming, which they do in addition to carrying out their priestly duties in the church, as Ethiopia does not exact a church tax.

  • Orthodox priests playing drums at the Timkat festival

    Christianity's significant role

    Until Emperor Haile Selassie was overthrown in 1974, Christianity was a state religion in Ethiopia. It continues to play a significant role in the country. According to statistics, around 46% of the population are Orthodox Christians, 35% are Muslims, and 19% are Protestants. In this picture, Orthodox priests are seen playing drums at the colorful Timkat festival.

  • The underground church, Bet Meskel, or House of the Cross

    'Boldness of form'

    Lalibela has been a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1978. The eleven churches represent a unique artistic achievement in their design, size, variety, and boldness of form. Furthermore, the entire city is an exceptional testimony to Ethiopia's medieval and post-medieval civilizations, according to the committee's justification.

  • Female residents of Lalibela prepare for a coffee ceremony

    Popular among pilgrims and tourists alike

    Lalibela continues to be an important pilgrimage site for believers from all over the world. Before the COVID pandemic and the current conflict between rebel groups from the neighboring region of Tigray and government troops, it was also an important tourist destination, especially for study tours. In this picture, female residents of the town of Lalibela prepare for a traditional coffee ceremony.

  • Lalibela airport has been completely destroyed

    An uncertain future

    For more than a year, Ethiopia has been ravaged by the conflict between the TPLF rebel group from the Tigray region and the government troops under Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. Lalibela was also occupied twice by the rebels. Among other things, the airport was destroyed. The world heritage site has so far been spared, and it is uncertain when peace will return to the country on the Horn of Africa.


The entrance of the ransacked terminal is seen at the Lalibela airport in Lalibela, on December 7, 2021. - Residents of Lalibela, a city in northern Ethiopia home to storied medieval rock-hewn churches, are reeling from the recent occupation by the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) insurgent group. Until government forces drove them out last werk, the rebels looted homes and health facilities, while residents lost touch with the outside world due to cuts in transportation, electricity, banking and communications. (Photo by Solan Kolli / AFP) (Photo by SOLAN KOLLI/AFP via Getty Images)

AfricaLink On Air – 13 December 2021 13.12.2021

Mathildenhöhe in the German city of Darmstadt

UNESCO World Heritage Site contenders 2021 14.07.2021

13.06.2021 FILE PHOTO: Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed arrives for the inauguration ceremony of the Meskel square, marking the last election rally he will hold in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri/File Photo

AfricaLink on Air — 23 November 2021 23.11.2021

Ethiopian government soldiers ride in the back of a truck on a road leading to Abi Adi, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

One year of civil war in Ethiopia's Tigray region 04.11.2021

The entrance of the ransacked terminal is seen at the Lalibela airport in Lalibela, on December 7, 2021. - Residents of Lalibela, a city in northern Ethiopia home to storied medieval rock-hewn churches, are reeling from the recent occupation by the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) insurgent group. Until government forces drove them out last werk, the rebels looted homes and health facilities, while residents lost touch with the outside world due to cuts in transportation, electricity, banking and communications. (Photo by Solan Kolli / AFP) (Photo by SOLAN KOLLI/AFP via Getty Images)

Ethiopia: Residents fear retribution as Tigrayan forces recapture Lalibela 14.12.2021

Locals say Tigrayan forces took over Lalibela without firing a single shot, while the Ethiopian military claims to have captured strategic locations in the regions of Afar and Amhara.

ETHIOPIA - NOVEMBER 29: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY Äì MANDATORY CREDIT - Ethiopian Prime Minister's Office / HANDOUT - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (3rd L) joins the battlefront against rebel groups for the second time in Ethiopia on November 29, 2021. Abiy Ahmed proceed to the front to lead the nation's army in countering a group of rebels advancing towards the capital, in Ethiiopia on November 29, 2021. Ethiopian Prime Minister's Office/Handout / Anadolu Agency

Ethiopia: Government claims territorial gains over Tigrayan forces near capital 01.12.2021

The Ethiopian prime minister's office announced recent territorial gains by the army. Government forces said they had recaptured the UNESCO World Heritage site Lalibela.

TOPSHOT - Amhara Fano militia fighters walk in the ransacked terminal at the Lalibela airport in Lalibela, on December 7, 2021. - Residents of Lalibela, a city in northern Ethiopia home to storied medieval rock-hewn churches, are reeling from the recent occupation by the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) insurgent group. Until government forces drove them out last werk, the rebels looted homes and health facilities, while residents lost touch with the outside world due to cuts in transportation, electricity, banking and communications. (Photo by Solan Kolli / AFP) (Photo by SOLAN KOLLI/AFP via Getty Images)

Ethiopia: Tigray rebels recapture Lalibela, residents say 12.12.2021

Residents of Lalibela, home to a UN World Heritage site, said the rebels have retaken it "without firing guns." Ethiopian forces and their allies had taken control of the town less than two weeks ago.

The war hasn’t spared civilians. In the village of Teraf, 21 unarmed civilians and 4 fighters were buried in this mass grave. Teraf is found in the Oromo special zone in Ethiopia’s Amhara region. Residents say Oromo and Tigrayan rebels targeted Amharic-speaking people, a minority in the area. Children aged 8 and 12 are said to be among the victims.

Ethiopia's Amhara region shattered after weeks of war 17.12.2021

Two weeks ago, the Ethiopian army regained control of key territories in the Amhara region from Tigrayan forces. Their war has left communities displaced and in mourning, infrastructure looted and the economy shattered.