Lake Constance in 360°

Lake Constance is so large that, due to the curvature of the earth, you can never see from the east shore to the west shore, even with the best visibility. The lake extends over 540 square kilometers (335 square miles) through three countries: Switzerland, Austria and Germany. Many beautiful towns and villages, but also forests and vineyards as well as beaches and harbors line its shores. Follow DW reporter Elisabeth Yorck from Wartenburg to the most beautiful places around the lake.

