Lagos, Nigeria bans single-use plastics

Olisa Chukwumah
February 22, 2024

The Nigerian economic capital of Lagos recently announced a ban on the use of Styrofoam and other single-use plastics. The move is aimed at tackling decades of environmental pollution, but it has taken many by surprise. DW's Olisa Chukwumah reports.

