Lagos high-rise collapses, burying workers

A 21-story high-rise building has collapsed in the Nigerian city Lagos, burying an unknown number of workers. Emergency services crews and locals in the upscale residential and business district of Ikoyi are currently at the scene trying to free workers trapped under the rubble of the building, which was under construction.

"It is a 21-story building still under construction. Many workers are trapped under the rubble. We are trying to rescue them," according to Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, an official with Lagos State emergency management agency. "We cannot say at this moment how many are dead. The rescue operation is ongoing."

"All first responders are at the scene while the heavy duty equipment and life detection equipment have been dispatched," said agency officials.

Workers at the site say that as many as 100 people were in the structure when it collapsed. Authorities say it is as yet unclear what caused the collapse, though such tragedies are not uncommon in Lagos, where building regulation and safety enforcement are lax. With over 20 million residents, Lagos is the most populous city in Africa, and Nigeria it's most populous country.

