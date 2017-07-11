Lady Gaga's suspected dognappers charged

Five suspects linked to stealing Lady Gaga's dogs and shooting their walker have been charged, Los Angeles prosecutors said on Thursday.

In February, the French bulldogs were returned unharmed to the pop star after they were snatched at night and their walker was shot in the chest.

Three men ages 18, 19 and 27 were charged with attempted murder and robbery, the Los Angeles District Attorney's office said in a statement.

The woman who claimed to have found the dogs after Gaga offered a $500,000 (€411,000) was among those charged. Prosecutors believe she was an accomplice.

Authorities said the fifth suspect had a relationship with the woman and was the father of one of the three attackers.

What is the case?

"This was a brazen street crime that left a man seriously wounded," District Attorney George Gascon was quoted as saying.

"We have alleged very serious charges in this case and have faith that justice will be appropriately served as this case unfolds in court."

The dog walker is recovering from a gunshot wound.

Two suspects had gotten out of a car and held the dog walker at gunpoint, demanding he handed over the pets. They shot him and fled with the dogs, Koji and Gustav, police said.

One of Lady Gaga's dogs, Miss Asia (pictured above), was able to escape the attack

'Known gang members'

Police said the suspects included known gang members.

Detectives do not believe the suspects were targeting the victim because of Gaga, Los Angeles police said.

"However, evidence suggests the suspects knew the great value of the breed of dogs and was the motivation for the robbery," a police statement read.

There have been several cases around the US involving assaults on owners of French bulldogs, which are difficult to breed.

fb/aw (AFP, dpa, Reuters)