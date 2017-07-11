 Lady Gaga′s dogs kidnapped, dog-walker in critical condition | News | DW | 25.02.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Lady Gaga's dogs kidnapped, dog-walker in critical condition

Lady Gaga's dog walker was shot and two of her French bulldogs were stolen during an armed robbery in Hollywood. The singer has offered a reward of $500,000 for the return of her two pups.

In this 2015 photo, Lady Gaga holds one of her dogs

One of Lady Gaga's dogs, Miss Asia (pictured above), was able to escape

Singer Lady Gaga's French bulldogs were stolen on Wednesday night after an unidentified gunman shot her dog walker in Los Angeles.

The gunman used a semi-automatic handgun and left in a sedan towards Hollywood Boulevard, police said. The dog-walker was reportedly shot in a scuffle when he tried to fend off the kidnappers.

The dog-walker, is believed to be in a critical condition. Lady Gaga has offered a reward of $500,000 (€411,000) for the two kidnapped dogs, Koji and Gustav.

Gaga's press representative said that there would be "no questions asked" to the person returning the dogs.

A third bulldog, Miss Asia, escaped from the crime scene and was later found by the police.

Lady Gaga was away from her dogs, in Rome, working on a new film. The singer is known to be extremely protective of her dogs and even has an Instagram account dedicated to them.

Lady Gaga holds one of her dogs as she arrives for the Billboard Women in Music 2015 award show

Lady Gaga's dogs have frequently escorted her to award shows in the past

A difficult to breed dog

Los Angeles authorities have yet to determine the motive behind the attack. It is not clear whether the gunman targeted the dogs because of their celebrity status or their breed.

There have been several cases around the US involving assaults on owners of French bulldogs or kidnappings.

French bulldogs are expensive as they are difficult to breed. The dogs have to be bred through artificial insemination and delivered through Caesarean section.

The case has been taken over by robbery-homicide detectives from the LA police department.

am/rs (AP, Reuters)

 

DW recommends

How Hollywood stars are responding to the coronavirus

Celebrities such as Ellen Pompeo, Lady Gaga and Ben Affleck are using their online reach to draw attention to the risk of the coronavirus spreading rapidly. The message is clear: We all have a responsibility.  

New insect species with 'wacky fashion sense' named after Lady Gaga

The new Lady Gaga bug is a wacky-looking treehopper. The performer with an extravagant style is not the first one to have inspired names for newly-discovered species.  

Germany's prettiest cow, Lady Gaga, dies

Germany's prettiest cow has died at the age of 13. Lady Gaga— a star of German cattle contests with a string of accolades to her name — was described by her owner as a "once-in-a-lifetime cow."  

Advertisement