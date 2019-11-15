 Lady bits or labia? The Vagina Museum brings anatomy to light | Arts | DW | 15.11.2019

Arts

Lady bits or labia? The Vagina Museum brings anatomy to light

As misinformation about women’s bodies abounds, how we speak about reproductive organs matters more than ever. Enter the Vagina Museum in London.

  • Venus of Hohle Fels (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Schrader)

    Butterflies, pearls and peonies: Vaginas in art

    Venus of Hohle Fels

    Some of the earliest representations of vaginas can be found in Venus figurines, named after the Roman goddess of love, desire and fertility. One of around 100 such objects uncovered in Europe, Venus of Hoehe Fels dates back 40,000 years. Carved in mammoth tusk, these figurines portray women with plump abdomens, exaggerated hips and small, faceless heads.

  • Yoni sculpture (picture-alliance/Godong/F. De Noyelle)

    Butterflies, pearls and peonies: Vaginas in art

    Yoni

    Westerners can thank the Kamasumtra for introducing the Sanskrit word yoni as a reference to female genitalia. Translated as "origin" or "source," yoni is not found in original texts, but Sir Richard Francis Burton adapted it in his 1883 translation to avoid offending Victorian sensibilities. Yoni sculptures, representing the womb, vagina or vulva can be found in temples across Southeast Asia.

  • Sheela-na-gig sculpture (picture-alliance/Heritage Images/Werner Forman Archive)

    Butterflies, pearls and peonies: Vaginas in art

    Sheela na gig

    Around 150 examples of Sheela na gig, a grotesque in the art of the gargoyle, can be found on church buildings in Ireland and England. Thought to have originated in the 11th century, these figurative carvings of women with exaggerated genitalia might represent a pre-Christian mother goddess religion. Another theory is that their location on churches shows they represent female lust as hideous.

  • Georgia O'Keeffe (Getty Images/R. Stothard)

    Butterflies, pearls and peonies: Vaginas in art

    Georgia O'Keefe, "Grey Lines with Black, Blue and Yellow"

    "The Mother of American Modernism" is perhaps best-known for her close-ups of colorful flowers. Although she consistently denied the allusion to the female genitalia, critics have often considered the works representative of women's sexuality for their abstract outlines as well as the sensual color scheme.

  • Anish Kapoor Dirty Corner (Getty Images/AFP/S. De Sakutin)

    Butterflies, pearls and peonies: Vaginas in art

    Anish Kapoor, "Dirty Corner"

    Representations of the vagina or vulva are often taken up by men, perhaps most famously by Gustave Courbet in the 1866 painting "The Origin of the World." Not all depictions are well-received, as British sculptor Anish Kapoor discovered after revealing "Dirty Corner," which stands at Versailles, a piece that he was quoted as saying signified "the vagina of the queen coming into power."

  • Björk with an elaborate mask (picture-alliance/dpa/Embassy of Music/Warner)

    Butterflies, pearls and peonies: Vaginas in art

    Bjork, "Utopia"

    Avant-garde and unencumbered in her aesthetic, Icelandic singer Bjork worked with Hungry, a Berlin-based make-up artist and drag performer, and the artist James Marry to create the pearl-laden mask she wears in the self-portrait that adorns the cover of "Utopia." Undertones in songs like "The Gate" and "Blissing Me" thus become more explicit in an album that rebukes violent men and embraces love.

  • Women's March in Washington USA (picture-alliance/AP Photo/J. L. Magana)

    Butterflies, pearls and peonies: Vaginas in art

    Pussy hats

    Fashion as art. Fashion as a political act: In 2017, women took to the streets of Washington, D.C. and cities around the world to protest the inauguration of Donald Trump. And they did so while wearing hand-sewn or knitted pink hats, known as "pussy hats" in reference to a vulgarity Trump had been recorded using. The hats became a symbol of women reclaiming agency over their own bodies.

    Author: Courtney Tenz


Perhaps there is no other more body part more misunderstood than the vagina. Or, more accurately, the vulva.

That may be, in part, because of the language we use. According to the UK-based organization Eve Appeal, 65% of women surveyed said they had an issue using the words "vagina" or "vulva." For 40% of women aged 16-25, speaking about their reproductive organs happens only in code: "down there" or "lady bits" are popular allusions.

While it may be that an abundance of euphemisms makes it easier to avoid using anatomically accurate terminology, this inability to speak openly reflects an apprehensiveness that masquerades as discretion. And it brings along with it a dangerous lack of knowledge about the bodies of half the world's population.

Woman holds knit objects vaguely resembling female genitalea (Nicole Rixon 2019)

Florence Schechter is the founder of the Vagina Museum

Just half of the women aged 26-35 could identify and label the vagina correctly in that same Eve Appeal survey. In an age of misinformation, when government officials are forwarding gynecologically inaccurate pseudoscience to write legislation regulating women's bodies, that lack of awareness and transparency can prove deadly.

The fight against anatomical misinformation

Yet a number of science and sex educators are becoming increasingly vocal and finding new ways to raise awareness about gynecological anatomy. They are pushing back on the culturally-driven reluctance to address women's bodies by providing direct, clear information in an educational and entertaining way.

Among these outspoken educators is the Canadian gynecologist Dr. Jen Gunter, whose book, "The Vagina Bible: The Vulva and Vagina – Separating the Myth from the Medicine" was recently released in the US, UK and Canada (the German translation will be published in March 2020). Gunter made a name for herself on Twitter, where she frequently posts threads discrediting misinformation about women's bodies using both her knowledge as an MD and personal experiences with childbirth, including stillbirth.



Gunter's work provides a counter-balance to media reports that inaccurately portray women's bodies in a time when sex education for young people is inadequate, if it exists at all. Furthermore, reproductive rights are under threat globally due to the US global gag policy, which prohibits foreign NGOs who receive U.S. global health assistance from providing legal abortion services or referrals. Debunking myths like the necessity of steaming one's vagina or using a jade egg like those sold by celebrity Gwyneth Paltrow in her newsletter "Goop," Gunter's work centers on the notion that women cannot make choices about their bodies without accurate information.

The Vagina, or shall we say Vulva, Museum

A similar approach is taken in the exhibitions at The Vagina Museum, a newly-opened brick-and-mortar shop in London's Camden Market. Hosting its opening exhibition "Muff Busters: Vagina Myths and How to Fight Them" on Saturday, November 16, the museum is dedicated to erasing the stigma around the body and giving people confidence to talk about issues surrounding anatomy.

Vagina Museum interior: red brick and wooden floor ( Angus Young)

The location is a shop in London's Camden Market

While the vagina and vulva have been the focus of numerous artworks since the beginning of time, the museum does not consist of art in the traditional sense. Gustav Courbet's study "The Origin of the World," for example, will likely never hang in the red brick shop.

Rather, the space, the first of its kind in the world, serves as a forum for addressing women's rights and contains a series of educational explanatory exhibits created specifically for the museum. The result of a crowd-funding campaign that saw more than 1,000 people worldwide donate to make the space a reality, the museum offers free admission to the public.

Examples of what's inside include a poster that was specially created by artist Charlotte Wilcox and shows up close the variety of appearances a vulva can take on. It's an artistic response to questions of what "normal" looks like when it comes to gynecological anatomy. The first exhibition also includes explainers that respond to misconceptions about hygiene.

Stone representations of feminine anatomy (Angus Young)

Poster by Charlotte Wilcox

"There is an advertised myth that vaginas and vulva need to be cleaned through the use of bespoke feminine cleaning produce. However the vagina is completely self-cleaning," Florence Schechter, Director of the Vagina Museum told Elle UK in an interview. "In fact, in certain people, the use of soaps and scented produce leads to vaginal bacteria imbalance and results in infection – literally doing more harm than good."

Schechter started the museum as a series of pop-up shops in London. She puts her experiences as a science communicator to good use in the museum, including thorough explanations of the everyday experiences people with a vagina or vulva might have. She and her staff recognize that "The Vagina Museum" may not be the most accurate description of what one will find inside. On their homepage, they write that they intend to focus on the culture and history of both the internal and external reproductive organs, drawing attention not only to labia but also to ovaries, cervical cancer and pregnancy. Yet despite people's reluctance to use the term vagina, it is one of the most recognizable ways to speak about gynecological anatomy.

And it does, both in name and spirit, serve as a nice counter to the Penis Museum in Reykjavik, already in existence.

