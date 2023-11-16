Lack of supplies, ongoing strikes intensify tragedy in Gaza

ConflictsMiddle EastLack of supplies, ongoing strikes intensify tragedy in GazaTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsMiddle East11/16/2023November 16, 2023Four-year-old Ahmad Shabat lost 17 family members and ended up losing his legs after being hit for the second time by Israeli offensive strikes. The UN warns that the lack of supplies would worsen the situation for survival in the besieged enclave. https://p.dw.com/p/4Yq0TAdvertisement