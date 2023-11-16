  1. Skip to content
Lack of supplies, ongoing strikes intensify tragedy in Gaza

November 16, 2023

Four-year-old Ahmad Shabat lost 17 family members and ended up losing his legs after being hit for the second time by Israeli offensive strikes. The UN warns that the lack of supplies would worsen the situation for survival in the besieged enclave.

