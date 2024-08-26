  1. Skip to content
Lack of funds limits Ukraine's long-range missile production

Phil Gayle
August 26, 2024

Ukraine has been ramping up its defense industry production to make long-range missiles that can strike deep inside Russia. But a lack of funds is holding the country back, says Ukraine's Minister of Strategic Industries Alexander Kamyshin.

