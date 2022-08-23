Visit the new DW website

Labor market

The labor market, also known as the job market, refers to the supply of and demand for labor in any given country.

The labor market is a major component of any economy and is intricately linked to markets for capital, goods, and services. This page is an automatic compilation of all DW content on job market issues.

Employees say meal-kit provider HelloFresh is union busting

Employees say meal-kit provider HelloFresh is union busting 23.08.2022

In the latest workers' rights conflict in Berlin, HelloFresh employees will challenge the company in Berlin's labor courts where they hope to confirm their right to create a works council. Paul Krantz reports.
Ford cuts 3,000 jobs in drive towards electric vehicles

Ford cuts 3,000 jobs in drive towards electric vehicles 22.08.2022

The US automaker has announced it is shedding 3,000 jobs in North America and India to cut costs and simplify processes. The company aims to accelerate its transition to electric vehicles.
Why is North Korea aiming to strengthen ties with Russia?

Why is North Korea aiming to strengthen ties with Russia? 22.08.2022

Shunned by the international community, Moscow and Pyongyang see benefits in collaborating on laborers and trade. Russia has also started to support the North in the United Nations.
Why are Islamabad's street cleaners mostly Christian?

Why are Islamabad's street cleaners mostly Christian? 22.08.2022

Christians make up just 1.6% of Pakistan's population, but in the capital, Islamabad, they are over 90% of the sanitation workforce.
Serbia warns NATO over safety of Kosovo Serbs

Serbia warns NATO over safety of Kosovo Serbs 21.08.2022

Serbia's president has called on NATO peacekeepers to "do their job" in protecting the Serb minority in the breakaway province. The West fears that Russia is trying to encourage Belgrade to destabilize the region.
Child care in Germany leaves mothers with few options to work

Child care in Germany leaves mothers with few options to work 21.08.2022

Too little choice, too few hours, and little political will to change the status quo is forcing mothers in Germany to either work part-time or not at all, often against their wishes. The same cannot be said for fathers.
UK: Strikes bring transport network to a crawl in London

UK: Strikes bring transport network to a crawl in London 20.08.2022

The members of various transport unions in the UK are striking over jobs, pay and pensions, amid decades-high inflation and soaring cost of living.
Bangladeshi migrant workers take on Bosnian construction sector

Bangladeshi migrant workers take on Bosnian construction sector 17.08.2022

To meet its demands in the construction sector, Balkan state Bosnia and Herzegovina has started recruiting migrant workers from Bangladesh. Many are going with the hope of earning enough to send money back to their families. This video was originally published by infomigrants.net.
Fresh UK rail strikes hit holidaymakers, soccer fans

Fresh UK rail strikes hit holidaymakers, soccer fans 13.08.2022

Drivers from nine rail companies have walked out over proposed job cuts, pay and working conditions. Large parts of Britain's train network have been brought to a standstill and further strikes are set for next week.
Germany: Amazon workers stage 1-day strike over pay

Germany: Amazon workers stage 1-day strike over pay 12.08.2022

The Verdi union has ordered the walkout at the Amazon distribution center in the central town of Bad Hersfeld in a row over wage increases. The US retail giant has refused a collective labor agreement for its workers.
Brazilians fill the streets in 'defense of democracy' ahead of key elections

Brazilians fill the streets in 'defense of democracy' ahead of key elections 12.08.2022

A coalition of big businesses, labor leaders, academics and artists staged protests in major cities amid attacks from President Jair Bolsonaro on the country's voting system. General elections will be held in October.
Meet the pilot who stopped flying because of climate change

Meet the pilot who stopped flying because of climate change 11.08.2022

After struggling for years to finance his training, Todd Smith quit his dream job as a commercial pilot. He spoke with DW about what spurred him to action and why he won't fly again until the industry cleans up its act.

Instead of migrating to EU, Tunisians build new lives in southern Africa

Instead of migrating to EU, Tunisians build new lives in southern Africa 10.08.2022

With Europe increasingly reluctant to take in job-seeking migrants, many Tunisians are moving to sub-Saharan countries for work.

Issey Miyake: Japanese fashion designer dies aged 84

Issey Miyake: Japanese fashion designer dies aged 84 09.08.2022

He created wrinkle-free fashion and world-renowned perfumes, in addition to dressing Apple founder Steve Jobs.
DW Business - America

DW Business - America 05.08.2022

US surprises economists with July jobs gains - Ships avoid Taiwan Strait after China military drill - Swiss startup tracks 'guilt-free' palm oil
DW Business - America

DW Business - America 03.08.2022

Biting Back – Job Cuts – Remote Working
