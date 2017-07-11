 La Palma volcano lava enters ocean, prompting fears of poisonous gas | News | DW | 29.09.2021

La Palma volcano lava enters ocean, prompting fears of poisonous gas

The magma has already released deadly fumes as it flowed through plastic farming tarpaulins and fertilizer on the Spanish island. Residents have been told to stay at home with their windows closed.

A volcano erupts on La Palma in the Canary Islands

The lava flow had been slowing for a time before it rushed into the sea

Lava from the Cumbre Vieja volcano on La Palma in the Canary Islands has reached the sea, Spanish volcanologists said late on Tuesday. They warned that toxic gases could be released as the magma hits the seawater.

An exclusion zone covering 2 nautical miles has been declared around the area where the lava hit the coast.

Authorities have asked residents outside of the zone to remain at home with their windows and doors closed.

"The lava flow has reached the sea at Playa Nueva," Involcan, the Canary Islands Volcanic Institute, wrote on Twitter.

Entering the water, the lava created "an impressive deposit 50 meters high" in less than 45 minutes, the Spanish Institute of Oceanography told the newspaper El Pais

The magma, which has a temperature of 1,000 degrees Celsius, has already destroyed banana plantations and greenhouses. Locals had to be evacuated after the lava flow set fire to plastic tarpaulins and fertilizer, releasing poisonous fumes.

Cumbre Vieja began erupting on September 19 for the first time in 50 years. Volcanologists say they cannot predict how long it will remain active.

