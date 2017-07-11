 La Palma volcano: Heavy ash forces residents inside | News | DW | 03.11.2021

La Palma volcano: Heavy ash forces residents inside

Schools have been closed and flights canceled due to the massive amounts of ash being spewed from the Cumbre Vieja volcano. Scientists have said the eruption on the island of La Palma could last up to three months.

A home in La Palma covered in ash due to the ongoing eruption

The eruption has covered homes in ash

Authorties on the Spanish island of La Palma asked residents who live near the erupting Cumbre Viejo volcano to stay inside on Wednesday due to falling ash. 

Over 7,000 people have been evacuated since the volcano first erupted on September 19.

What do we know about the situation on La Palma?

Schools have been closed and all flights canceled due to the ash.

The regional government described the air quality this week on the island as "extremely unfavorable."

La Palma, which is part of the Canary Islands off Africa's northwest coast, has a population of around 85,000 people. 

The eruption has damaged more than 2,000 buildings and covered hundreds of hectares with lava. 

It's unclear when the volcanic activity on the island will end — scientists have said the eruption could last up to three months.

No casualties have been reported so far.

La Palma hit by strongest quake since volcano eruption

Eruption devastating for banana industry

The natural disaster has also negatively impacted the island's local economy. Banana farmers have seen their livelihoods wrecked due to the eruption. 

Regional authorities estimate that the island's banana industry has been hit with €100 million ($116 million) in losses so far because of the event.

In addition to the ongoing volcanic activity, there have been seven other eruptions in La Palma's history. The first recorded eruption occurred in the 15th century.

  • Image shows the coast of La Palma ablaze, with clouds of smoke and ash as lava flows

    Volcanoes: When Mother Nature erupts

    La Palma: Lava flows into the sea

    Following a crack in the Cumbre Vieja volcano, jets of lava and ash have been spewed into the air. Now the lava flow has reached the Atlantic, with experts fearing that poisonous gases will be produced. The government, however, gave the all-clear and announced that the eruption had "not affected the air quality," and it was "completely breathable."

  • La Palma residents clean the ash from the streets with brooms

    Volcanoes: When Mother Nature erupts

    La Palma: Residents on cleanup duty

    The lava has spread over about 270 hectares (670 acres) of land. More than 650 houses and several streets have been destroyed, and more than 6,000 people have had to be brought to safety. The Spanish government released aid amounting to €10.5 million ($12 million) for people who lost their homes in the volcanic eruption. Experts reckon that the volcano will remain active for weeks or even months.

  • Clouds of gas rise from the crater of the Kilauea volcano as lava is visible in cracks

    Volcanoes: When Mother Nature erupts

    Hawaii: Kilauea eruption poses no threat

    Kilauea, one of the world's most active and largest shield volcanoes, erupted on Wednesday, with its crater covered in lava fountains and clouds of gas rising in the air. Authorities say the eruption will not harm residential or commercial areas as Kilauea sits within the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

  • Indonesia's Mount Merapi is visible in the background behind homes, a cataract of lava

    Volcanoes: When Mother Nature erupts

    Indonesia's Mount Merapi unleashes lava and smoke — again

    Indonesia's most active volcano erupted in August, with its biggest lava flow in months, sending a river of lava and searing gas clouds flowing 3.5 kilometers (over 2 miles) down its slopes on the densely populated island of Java. Ash blanketed nearby villages and towns, but no casualties were reported.

  • In the province of Batangas, the Taal volcano sends up a plume of ash and smoke

    Volcanoes: When Mother Nature erupts

    Phillipines: Taal volcano has erupted over 30 times

    The Taal volcano, south of the Philippine capital, Manila, belched a plume of steam and ash into the sky in July, prompting an alert level to be raised because of heightened risks to nearby villages. More than 20,000 residents were evacuated after the eruption. The volcano, which also erupted in January, continues to blow off steam up to 3 kilometers high.

  • Mount Etna erupts in the background of this photo, which shows bucolic homes in Italy

    Volcanoes: When Mother Nature erupts

    Italy: Mount Etna erupts over 50 times this year

    The volcano Etna, on the Italian island Sicily, registered increasing activity inside the mountain early September, as an ash cloud rose about 9,000 meters (30,000 feet) into the air. The 3,357-meter-tall volcano has been spewing lava and ash repeatedly since mid-February. Around 50 eruptions have been recorded in that time span.

  • Residents wearing bright dresses carry goods on their backs, bent forward in field of ash

    Volcanoes: When Mother Nature erupts

    DRC: Nyiragongo shakes up Goma

    In May, Mount Nyiragongo's volcano gushed lava that buried homes in its wake, stopping just short of the northern outskirts of Goma, a city of about 600,000 people. The eruption killed 32 people and left many shaken. Now experts say the reappearance of a lava lake in the crater of the mountain is a good sign. The lake will minimize earthquakes in the volcanic region of Goma.

    Author: Okeri Ngutjinazo


wd/nm (AP, dpa)

