La Palma volcano: Flights canceled due to ash cloud

Flights to and from from the Canary Island of La Palma were called off by airlines on Saturday due to large quantities of volcanic ash in the air.

State-owned airport company Aena said the "airport is closed because of the accumulation of ash."

"Cleaning tasks have started, but the situation may change at any time," the firm tweeted, while saying the "priority is to ensure the safety of operations."

What is the extent of the volcanic eruption on La Palma?

A large volcano on the island erupted for the first time in 50 years last Sunday. In addition to ash, the volcano is also spewing lava and rock fragments.

The eruption has destroyed 420 buildings and forced the evacuation of almost 7,000 people from their homes.

It's unclear how long the eruption will continue, but volcanic activity decreased slightly on Saturday. Experts say volcanic activity could persist for weeks or months.

The island experienced a high amount of activity on Friday.

"Volcanic surveillance measurements carried out since the beginning of the eruption recorded the high-energy activity so far during Friday afternoon," Canary island emergency services said.

No injuries or fatalities from the eruption have been recorded so far. The island has a population of about 85,000 people.

How is Spain going to deal with the damage?

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez visited the island on Friday, and said authorities are "working on a special plan to rebuild the island."

The Spanish leader declared the island a zone "affected by a catastrophe," a designation which green lights financial aid for residents.

The event has negatively impacted banana crops on the island, which could endanger thousands of local jobs.

"Losses are already occurring because the banana is in constant production. It is a plant that requires fairly regular irrigation and almost daily work," Sergio Caceres, the manager of the Asprocan banana producers' association said.

Lava flow slows after volcanic eruption on Spanish island An island of fire and ash Though it was slower than previous days, lava and ash continued to pour from the Cumbre Vieja volcano for a fifth day on Thursday, shooting up to 4,200 meters (13,860 feet) high, according to the Canary Islands Volcanology Institute. The volcanic fire lit up the island in hues of red as it burned throughout the night before.

Lava flow slows after volcanic eruption on Spanish island Scale of destruction A satellite image of the Spanish island of La Palma earlier in the week showed lava pluming from the volcano, surrounded by terrains blanketed with a thick layer of toxic ash. The lava has destroyed at least 350 homes, forcing some 7,000 people to evacuate to safety.

Lava flow slows after volcanic eruption on Spanish island Stay well away Local police officers cordoned off the area and asked journalists to stay away as a precaution. Lava flows and toxic fumes can pose a serious risk to people in close proximity to the volcano, authorities warned.

Lava flow slows after volcanic eruption on Spanish island Toxic fumes The eruption has caused a large amount of smoke and has emitted between 8,000 and 10,500 tons of sulfur dioxide a day. Though the gas is foul-smelling and can cause eye and lung irritations, an emergency military unit deployed to the island said it found no serious threat to people's health after analyzing air samples.

Lava flow slows after volcanic eruption on Spanish island Meters-high waves of red hot lava Lava flows grew thicker as they gradually slowed. In some places, vast rivers of molten lava rose up as high as 15 meters, AP reported, citing local authorities. The temperature of the lava exceeds 1,000 degrees Celsius (1,832 Fahrenheit). Author: Gasia Ohanes



The banana plant makes up half of the island's economic output. La Palma has a smaller tourism sector than other Canary Islands, such as Tenerife.

The island last experienced an eruption in 1971. Lava from the Teneguia volcano at the time killed an elderly fisherman and destroyed a beach.

wd/rt (AFP, AP, dpa)