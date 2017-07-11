La Palma volcano eruptions force evacuation of 3 more towns

Residents of three towns on the Spanish island of La Palma have been ordered to leave their homes as volcanic eruptions continue.

Firefighters have also been forced to halt clean-up work.

Tenerife's fire service said in a tweet: "The volcano is in a newly explosive phase... Firefighters will not operate anymore today."

What is the latest?

Residents of the towns of Tajuva, Tacande de Abajo and part of Tacande de Arriba were given an evacuation order by local authorities on Friday afternoon.

They were told to gather on a nearby football field after initially receiving instructions to remain inside their homes.

Residents have been trying to avoid thick clouds of ash and other fragments in the air.

A decision was made to leave the area over concerns of explosions.

What is the extent of the damage from the volcano?

To date there have been no reported fatalities or serious injuries since the volcanic activity began.

Hundreds of homes have been incinerated in lava flows since the eruption on Saturday.

Airlines traveling to the island canceled flights because of the ash cloud which worsened during the course of Friday.

Binter, Canaryfly and Iberia would not be operating flights.

According to the Canary Island Volcanology Institute (INVOLCAN) the ash cloud stretches more than 4 kilometers (2.5 miles) into the sky.

Lava flow slows after volcanic eruption on Spanish island An island of fire and ash Though it was slower than previous days, lava and ash continued to pour from the Cumbre Vieja volcano for a fifth day on Thursday, shooting up to 4,200 meters (13,860 feet) high, according to the Canary Islands Volcanology Institute. The volcanic fire lit up the island in hues of red as it burned throughout the night before.

Lava flow slows after volcanic eruption on Spanish island Scale of destruction A satellite image of the Spanish island of La Palma earlier in the week showed lava pluming from the volcano, surrounded by terrains blanketed with a thick layer of toxic ash. The lava has destroyed at least 350 homes, forcing some 7,000 people to evacuate to safety.

Lava flow slows after volcanic eruption on Spanish island Stay well away Local police officers cordoned off the area and asked journalists to stay away as a precaution. Lava flows and toxic fumes can pose a serious risk to people in close proximity to the volcano, authorities warned.

Lava flow slows after volcanic eruption on Spanish island Toxic fumes The eruption has caused a large amount of smoke and has emitted between 8,000 and 10,500 tons of sulfur dioxide a day. Though the gas is foul-smelling and can cause eye and lung irritations, an emergency military unit deployed to the island said it found no serious threat to people's health after analyzing air samples.

Lava flow slows after volcanic eruption on Spanish island Meters-high waves of red hot lava Lava flows grew thicker as they gradually slowed. In some places, vast rivers of molten lava rose up as high as 15 meters, AP reported, citing local authorities. The temperature of the lava exceeds 1,000 degrees Celsius (1,832 Fahrenheit). Author: Gasia Ohanes



