Sports

La Liga: Barcelona hope for a brighter future as the present battles the past

Ernesto Valverde’s downfall as Barcelona head coach was inevitable. His sacking further illustrates the degree of difficulty and ruthless nature of expectations at the Catalan club, a task now charged to Quique Setien.

Fussball l Neuer Trainer bei FC Barcelona - Quique Setien (Reuters/A. Gea)

It was a decision that should have been taken with a measure of dignity in the summer. Instead, delaying the inevitable led to Ernesto Valverde leaving in ignominy, becoming the first Barcelona head coach to be relieved of his duties mid-season since Louis van Gaal in 2003 on Monday.

From the outside looking in the choice to sack the 55-year-old, who guided Barca to back-to-back La Liga titles in a two-and-a-half year tenure, may seem harsh, but in it's essence it remains a sporting decision, not a business one - a rarity at the elite level nowadays.

Level on points with Real Madrid at the top of La Liga in the current campaign, Barcelona are on course to claim domestic supremacy for a third-straight season. Off the pitch, the club finished top of Deloitte's annual "Football Money League" table for the first time on Monday, after posting record earnings of €840.8 million ($937 million) in 2018/19.

The independent analysis of the highest-earning clubs in world football measures their "ability to generate revenue from match day, broadcast rights and commercial sources." The conclusion: Barcelona are now the biggest money-making behemoth in the world's most popular sport.

Those are not normally the precursors to a head coach being shown the door. However, things work differently at the Catalan club, where style is almost as importance as substance and domestic success is belittled by shortcomings on the continent. Those were both pitfalls of Valverde's tenure which he described as "an intense two-and-a-half years" in an open letter to Barca fans titled: "In my own words."

Fussball Champions League Halbfinale l FC Liverpool vs FC Barcelona 1:0 l Trainer Ernesto Valverde (Getty Images/AFP/O. Scarff)

Barcelona topped the La Liga for 81 of the 95 match days that Ernesto Valverde took charge of as head coach.

Performances on the pitch were more unconvincing than electrifying and often relied on moments of magic from Lionel Messi or the saving graces of German goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen. A far cry from the club's 'Golden Age' under Pep Guardiola. Meanwhile, humiliations suffered at the hands of Roma and Liverpool in the Champions League knockout stages cast a cloud Valverde failed to banish.

Those wounds were reopened by the 3-2 loss to Atletico Madrid in the semi-finals of the Spanish Supercup which led to the 55-year-old's position being deemed untenable. Nevertheless, Valverde didn't deserve to have his status belittled during his final days and the heavy-handed manner in which he was dismissed remains in stark contrast with the club's core values.

It is those values on the pitch that Barca hope to reestablish under former Las Palmas and Real Betis head coach Quique Setien, a man who once claimed that he would have cut off his little finger to play under the legendary Johan Cruyff whose possession-based style he greatly admired.

"I never thought Barcelona would go for me, as I don't have a long CV," Setien admitted in his first press conference. "What I have is the philosophy I love. I wasn't sure if that would be enough, but I'm grateful. When I go to a team I can guarantee one thing and that's that the team will play well." 

Although relatively unproven, the 61-year-old was the last head coach to beat Barcelona at the Nou Camp when he guided his over-achieving Real Betis side to a phenomenal 4-3 win in a season that ended in European qualification. The manner of victory and not the score line is what has led many to believe that Setien's purist philosophy will be a better fit for Barca's DNA than Valverde's pragmatism.

"I don't know if my way is the best, but it's my way and I'm convinced that I can convey the ideas I like and that everything can get better," continued Setien. "The main objective is without doubt to win all we can. This club requires that you get better each year and that you win as many titles as possible, as well as playing well."

His first game in charge will be at home to Granada on Sunday, kicking off a tricky set of fixtures for Setien - known as "El Maestro" - to navigate in his first few weeks at the helm. Time is rarely on the side of those in the role of Barcelona head coach, but the new man in charge has little to waste as he looks to return the Catalan club to their purist pedestal.

  • Johan Cruyff Ajax gegen Bayern in Amsterdam

    Johan Cruyff, the football philosopher

    From the beginning, something great

    Only a few meters from the De Meer Stadion, the great football talent Hendrik Johannes Cruyff (later better known as Johan Cruyff) inevitably joined Dutch flagship club Ajax. On November 15, 1964, he made his debut in the Eredivisie - aged just 17-years old. And of course, he scored.

  • Johan Cruyff Ajax Amsterdam

    Johan Cruyff, the football philosopher

    The happy-go-lucky guy

    A lack of enthusiasm in the Ajax boardroom threatened to limit his time on the pitch. Weighing just 60 kilograms, Cruyff was considered too thin, but what especially displeased the officials at the Amsterdam club was his public cigarette smoking. The new head coach Rinus Michels was convinced of his talent, and made him a first-team regular, after strength exercises and forest runs.

  • Johan Cruyff mit Pokal vor Fans

    Johan Cruyff, the football philosopher

    'Total Football'

    Cruyff was quickly becoming a superstar in the Ajax team and in a system, that today is famously known as 'Total Football': Aggressive pressing and continuous formation changes. The entire team begins the game with attacking pressure on the opponent. Among other things, the team won three European Cups, with the 1972 triumph pictured above.

  • Johan Cruyff Beckenbauer WM 1974 - Finale Deutschland - Niederlande

    Johan Cruyff, the football philosopher

    The Oranje captain

    Cruyff was quick to become a talking point on the international stage. In his first international match in 1966, he was sent off - the first Dutch player to ever be shown a red card. The association suspended him for a year. Then, at the 1974 World Cup in West Germany, Cruyff captained the Netherlands to an incredible final, which they lost to the hosts.

  • Johan Cruyff FC Barcelona , Paul Madeley von Leeds (Vordergrund)

    Johan Cruyff, the football philosopher

    The Journeyman

    With many teammates Cruyff was known to show an arrogant manner which was not well received. At Ajax, he was voted out as captain. He was offended, but the timing was perfect - for the first time, the Spanish league opened its borders to foreign professionals. Coach Michels brought him to Barcelona and Cruyff's style of play was a perfect fit for the Catalan club.

  • Johan Cruyff im Trikot von Feyenoord Rotterdam

    Johan Cruyff, the football philosopher

    Finally the double

    Surprisingly after a cup win in 1978, Cruyff announced his retirement from football. He then came back to join the North American professional soccer league, playing for the Los Angeles Aztecs for a year. After his American adventure, he played for Levante and Ajax again, before winning the double in 1983-84 with Feyenoord, whilst sporting a classic haircut (pictured).

  • Johan Cruyff (R) und Frank Rijkaard (L)

    Johan Cruyff, the football philosopher

    Great player, great coach

    In 1985 Cruyff followed in the footsteps of his mentor Michels and became head coach of Ajax. While there, he developed the tactic which is still known as the "Ajax" system, an evolution of Total Football. At Ajax, and later at Barcelona, Cruyff had great success, developing young talents like Frank Rijkaard, putting to bed the claim that great players could not become great coaches.

  • Johan Cruyff mit Ehefrau im Cruyff-Museum

    Johan Cruyff, the football philosopher

    Ajax, again and again

    "I can't imagine a life without football, so I'll keep going," said Cruyff, who became a consultant at Ajax in 2008 after ending his coaching career. Cruyff has three children with wife, Danny (pictured) and here is shown smiling when announcing his retirement from his position as the CEO of Ajax in 2012.

  • Fußball-Legende Johan Cruyff in Kuala Lumpur

    Johan Cruyff, the football philosopher

    Heavy smoker

    Today, it would be unthinkable: As a player, Cruyff smoked like a chimney. Before games, after games and even during the half-time break - Cruyff would enjoy upwards of 80 cigarettes a day. Because of this level of consumption, he suffered a heart attack in 1991 and stopped smoking, before taking part in anti-smoking campaigns. On March 24, 2016, he died of lung cancer.

    Author: Joscha Weber / Sarah Wiertz


 

