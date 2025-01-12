LA fires: Race to contain outbreaks with winds set to return

01/12/2025 January 12, 2025 Toxic smoke a threat to health

Plastics, chemicals, fuel and building materials are turned into toxic smoke Image: Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu/picture alliance

Residents in Los Angeles who have not been evacuated have been warned to stay indoors due to the smoke from the wildfires.

The blazes are pushing toxic clouds into the air and are blanketing the region with fumes, health authorities have said.

"We are all experiencing this wildfire smoke, which is a mix of small particles, gasses and water vapors," Anish Mahajan of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health told a press conference.

"It's those small particles that get into our noses and throats and cause those sore throats and headaches. Everyone in the areas where there's visible smoke or the smell of smoke, and even where you don't see that, we know that the air quality is poor, so you should limit outdoor exposure as much as possible."

While healthy individuals have been advised to stay inside and use some form of an air filtration system, the young, the old and the sick have been told to especially careful.

An N95 mask has been suggested for those working outside as it filters out small particles to stop them entering the body.

"Those who are at higher risk for bad health effects... children, the elderly, those with respiratory and heart conditions, and people with immunocompromised states, they may have worse symptoms like shortness of breath, wheezing, cough and chest pain," Mahajan explained.

That means plastics, chemicals, fuel and building materials that have burned and turned into smoke are hanging in the air.

On Friday, Los Angeles County declared a public health emergency because of the smoke, and banned the use of machines like leaf blowers that can whip up dangerous ashes.