 Lübcke: German politician′s killing prompts call for tracking neo-Nazis | News | DW | 08.07.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Lübcke: German politician's killing prompts call for tracking neo-Nazis

Following the death of a regional politician, Lower Saxony's interior minister wants the government to track neo-Nazis. Boris Pistorius says agents could adapt methods that monitor people suspected of religious violence.

Walter Lübcke's house in Wolfhagen-Istha (Reuters/R. Orlowski)

In an interview with the daily Hannoversche Allgemeine Zeitung published on Monday, Lower Saxony Interior Minister Boris Pistorius called for closer monitoring of people believed to be plotting acts of violence with racist, anti-immigrant or neo-Nazi motives.

Pistorius, a member of the Social Democrats (SPD), told the newspaper that he and interior ministers from other SPD-led states would discuss this week how to employ methods already used to keep tabs on suspected religious extremists.

He suggested that an "early warning" system used to rate the potential danger posed by suspected extremists with religious motives could be adapted to turn a critical and early eye to the threat of neo-Nazi violence.

Read more: Nazi Germany's suicide wave

"Operationally, we would adjust the focus to these new dangers," Pistorius said, noting that racism and xenophobia had entered the mainstream political discussion. "Things that would have been unspeakable 10 years ago are today said by certain political groups. Lines are being crossed, basic values such as human dignity are being called into question, and clearly racist thoughts are being expressed."

Watch video 02:05

Politician's killing an 'alarm bell' for Germany

Read more: The neo-Nazi network facing a ban in Germany

The state interior minister's call for better monitoring of potentially violent neo-Nazi groups comes a little over a month after Walter Lübcke, the head of the Kassel regional government, was found dead in his garden. A 45-year-old suspect with links to right-wing extremists initially admitted to killing Lübcke, but later retracted his confession.

Read more: Police stop far-right band performances in eastern Germany

Pistorius explicitly mentioned the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) as a group that has been developing "for some time in an anti-constitutional direction" and called on the domestic intelligence agency to put the party under surveillance.

Read more: German journalists receive letters containing white powder

Observers of law enforcement agencies say Germany's government has put a disproportionate emphasis on people believed to be planning religiously motivated violence and turned a blind eye to the threat posed by neo-Nazi groups.

DW's editors send out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up to receive it here.

DW recommends

Police stop far-right band performances in eastern Germany

The rock bands had violated the rules set for the concert, according to police in the German state of Thuringia. About 400 counter-demonstrators protested the event. (06.07.2019)  

Combat 18: The neo-Nazi network facing a ban in Germany

Germany may soon ban the neo-Nazi group Combat 18 as a terrorist organization. Given Germany's history, and a recent killing allegedly tied to neo-Nazi circles, the main mystery may be why it hasn't been banned yet. (05.07.2019)  

German journalists receive letters containing white powder

Two journalists in Dortmund who report on the far-right have received letters containing a white powder. Dortmund police told DW a special police unit that investigates the far-right has taken on the case. (04.07.2019)  

'Promise me you'll shoot yourself': Nazi Germany's suicide wave

With the Allies closing in and capitulation imminent, thousands of ordinary citizens in Nazi Germany killed themselves in a wave of mass suicides. Florian Huber's book on the taboo story is now available in English. (04.07.2019)  

Opinion: German politician's killing must be a wake-up call

Germany must make fighting right-wing extremism one of its highest priorities. After the shooting of Walter Lübcke, it's clear the threat has grown, and so must resistance to it, says DW's Fabian von der Mark. (27.06.2019)  

WWW links

https://www.dw.com/en/newsletter-registration/a-15718229  

Audios and videos on the topic

Politician's killing an 'alarm bell' for Germany  

Related content

Deutschland Trauerfeier für Walter Lübcke, Kasseler Regierungspräsident

Walter Lübcke murder raises specter of neo-Nazi terrorism 17.06.2019

A suspected neo-Nazi's arrest in the German politician's murder case has focused concerns on far-right terrorism. A member of Chancellor Angela Merkel's CDU party, he supported her pro-migration stance.

Vorstellung des Verfassungsschutzberichtes 2018 Horst Seehofer und Thomas Haldenwang

Germany records small uptick in far-right extremist violence 27.06.2019

Violent crimes motivated by xenophobia rose slightly in Germany last year, the country's domestic intelligence agency has reported. The agency has been accused of blindness to neo-Nazi terrorist cells in the country.

Demonstration Pro Chemnitz

The faces behind Germany's far-right protests 14.09.2018

A recent series of far-right protests made headlines around the world and fueled concern over increasing racism and xenophobia in Germany. DW examines the individuals who helped to organize these rallies.

Advertisement