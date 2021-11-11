Löw says goodbye as Germany set new record under Hansi Flick

Germany 9-0 Liechtenstein Volkswagen Arena

(Gündogan pen. 11', Kaufmann o.g. 20', Sane 22', 49', Reus 23', Müller 76', 86', Baku 80', Göppel o.g. 89')

This was the goodbye that should have come years ago. Perhaps it was fitting though, that Germany finally gave Joachim Löw his send off on the night Hansi Flick made the most successful start to a Germany head coach’s career.

Flick’s sixth win in his sixth game came a lot easier than in his first, when the teams last met. A red card for Jens Hofer, who accidentally booted Leon Goretzka in the neck, set up a long night for Liechtenstein who crumbled after three goals in three minutes.

Germany emphatically dismantled their opponents, barraging Liechtenstein’s goal with a total of 39 shots. This was not an evening for grand conclusions, but it was one where Germany had a lot of fun and that very much appears to be the vibe for this team under their new head coach.

"Hansi [Flick] is the best coach this team could have," Löw told RTL before kickoff. The real truth of that statement will come next winter, but there’s no denying that Flick has restored a team that, six months ago, was bereft of ideas and confidence.

Joachim Löw (left) had high praise for national team successor Hansi Flick (center)

"It feels like there’s great cohesion in the team," Germany fan Sophie told DW even before kickoff. "It looks like they’re having more fun playing football again."

Löw must have had some fun watching on, but it must also have been a bit odd too. Despite admitting he was feeling better now after needing space away from football to work through the last tournament, being in the stands and not on the sideline watching a team you struggled to get going clearly in a much better place must have been an unusual perhaps even a bit uncomfortable feeling.

Then again, after 15 years and one World Cup, perhaps it wasn’t. As he walked through a guard of honor provided by a host of former players, including Lukas Podolski, Per Mertesacker and Sami Khedira, Löw wore the smile of a contended man.

The crowd applauded and a few chants of "Jogi" rang out. He clapped and smiled as Marco Reus tapped in and as he sat there in his red rollneck watching Germany score goal after goal, Löw’s transformation from lingering coach to former legend was finally complete.

"Jogi is a great guy, and I think all players who played under him can confirm that," Thomas Müller told RTL after the game.

"I’m grateful," Marco Reus added. "I think 90% of the players here today debuted under him, so he has played a huge role in their development. He's a great person. We had our ups and downs but I think tonight was a nice send off for him."

Germany’s transformation under Flick is well underway. Leroy Sane, who never could establish himself in the national team under Löw, has evolved his game under the new Germany coach. His two goals against Liechtenstein now give him four in six games under Flick.

"You can see the ease is back with him and the way he plays football is just fun to watch," Flick said of Sane. "He does a lot of work against the ball. He’s developed incredibly."

Lukas Nmecha, who was unfortunate not to get on the scoresheet, becoming the fourth debutant under the new head coach is proof of a man who knows he must explore every option in the little time he has before the World Cup next year. This week, COVID-19 has forced him to look even further.

Bigger challenges await, but to use Löw's own words, Flick is the best coach this team could have right now and on a night that was mostly about Germany’s past this was perhaps a reminder that their future looks pretty good too.

Relive the action on page 2