Kyrgyzstan's president declares state of emergency in capital

Kyrgyzstan's president, Sooronbai Jeenbekov, declared a state of emergency in the capital, Bishkek, on Friday and ordered troops to take to the streets to restore order.

The announcement came as large rallies gathered on Friday in the fifth consecutive day of protests.

Fist fights broke out between rival factions and gunshots were fired into the air, according to an AFP correspondent on the scene. Key leaders were evacuated from the area.

The state of emergency includes a curfew and tight security restrictions. It will go into effect at 8 p.m. on Friday (14:00 UCT) and will last until October 21.

The president's office did not say how many troops would be deployed, but said checkpoints would be set up and military vehicles sent out.

The Central Asian country has been in a state of unrest since opposition supporters seized government buildings on Tuesday following Sunday's controversial parliamentary elections, which were later annulled.

In the ensuing protests, at least one person has died and hundreds have been injured.

President 'ready to leave office'?

Jeenbekov said earlier on Friday he was ready to resign once a new Cabinet was appointed.

"We need to get the situation back to the rule of law as soon as possible. After legitimate executive authorities have been approved and we are back on the path of lawfulness, I am ready to leave the post of president of the Kyrgyz Republic," said Jeenbekov on Friday morning.

The president's statement was an abrupt U-turn after days of rival politicians claiming leadership positions. But hours later, Jeenbekov denied claims he may be planning to resign. He has made no public appearances since Monday and it was unclear if the offer to resign stood after he declared the state of emergency later on Friday.

Jeenbekov said Friday he was ready to resign, before later denying the claims

Replacement leadership remains murky

Russia called on security forces earlier in the week to restore order, describing the situation in the former Soviet republic as "chaos." Borders were largely closed on Thursday following clashes between police and protesters.

It remains unclear which candidate or party would replace Jeenbekov. After forcing the Cabinet to resign and the election commission to annul the results of Sunday's parliamentary election that triggered the protests, opposition groups have so far failed to agree on who would lead a provisional government.

Kyrgyzstan's outgoing parliament has also not convened or appointed one of at least three interim premier candidates, with some MPs saying they feared for their safety.

Two political parties close to Jeenbekov swept Sunday's parliamentary vote, but at least 11 other parties have refused to accept the results. Observers said the election was marred by credible allegations of vote-buying.

If Jeenbekov were to resign, he would become the third Kyrgyz leader to be felled by political unrest after uprisings unseated authoritarian presidents in 2005 and 2010.

Opposition protests rock Kyrgyzstan following parliamentary vote Waving for democracy A man holds a Kyrgyz flag during a rally against the parliamentary election results, in the capital, Bishkek. Mass protests in the capital and other cities broke out after authorities announced early results of Sunday's poll. Opposition protesters say the vote, dominated by parties close to President Sooronbai Jeenbekov, was rigged.

Opposition protests rock Kyrgyzstan following parliamentary vote A parliamentary mess Protesters stormed the government headquarters in Bishkek on Monday evening following the election. Police used tear gas, water cannons and flash-bang grenades to disperse protesters, resulting in at least 590 injuries and one death.

Opposition protests rock Kyrgyzstan following parliamentary vote Protesters in the president's White House A man stands in a room at the White House building, which houses the country's presidential administration and parliament. Early on Tuesday, following the protests, the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan declared the results of the weekend's election invalid.

Opposition protests rock Kyrgyzstan following parliamentary vote Asking for change Opposition supporters rally and wave the Kyrgyz flag outside of the Government Building in Bishkek. Zhanar Akayev of the Ata Meken opposition party was quoted as saying that a "new prime minister and the people's government need to be appointed."

Opposition protests rock Kyrgyzstan following parliamentary vote Raising a fist A demonstrator wearing the national flag raises his first during protests in Bishkek. Supporters of a dozen opposition parties took to the streets to demand the election results be annulled.

Opposition protests rock Kyrgyzstan following parliamentary vote Handling the ruckus Firetrucks set out for the government headquarters on Tuesday to start clearing up the debris. The Central Asian nation has a history of political volatility; two of its presidents have been forced out amid public protests following elections in the past 15 years.

Opposition protests rock Kyrgyzstan following parliamentary vote Rubbish ablaze Protesters set fire to a container in front of the government headquarters in Bishkek. President Sooronbai Jeenbekov accused "certain political forces" of trying to "illegally seize power" in the country, and urged people to get off the streets.



ed/sms (AFP, Reuters)