 Kyrgyzstan′s parliament taps Sadyr Japarov as new premier | News | DW | 14.10.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Kyrgyzstan's parliament taps Sadyr Japarov as new premier

Nationalist politician Sadyr Japarov has secured enough votes in Kyrgyzstan's parliament to become the country's new premier. The president now needs to ratify the vote, which is a step toward ending ongoing unrest.

Protesters gather outside Kyrgyzstan's parliament building

Nationalist politician Sadyr Japarov was tapped as prime minister by Kyrgyzstan's parliament Wednesday, in an extraordinary session attempting to end ongoing unrest following an annulled election.

A political crisis erupted in the Central Asian country after political allies of Kyrgyz President Sooronbai Jeenbekov swept parliamentary elections. 

Opposition politicians and election monitors said the election was fraudulent due to vote-buying on behalf of Jeenbekov's supporters. 

The results of the first election were declared invalid by Kyrgyzstan's Central Election Commission following violent riots in the capital, Bishkek.

Japarov supporters throw mud at a rally in Bishkek

Japarov supporters throw mud at a rally in Bishkek

President needs to sign off, again 

On October 10, Sadyr Zhaparov, another nationalist politician, also passed quorum to become prime minister during another extraordinary session of parliament. Jeenbekov subsequently vetoed the decision due to proxy voting by some lawmakers. 

Since being released from jail by his supporters, Japarov has made several attempts since unrest began to secure the prime ministerial post.

Jeenbekov has said he would not sign off on an appointment without a parliamentary quorum.

Read moreKyrgyzstan: 1 dead, hundreds wounded after protesters storm seat of government

On Wednesday, Japarov secured the backing of the ruling coalition with more than 80 lawmakers from the 20-member parliament attending the extraordinary session.

President Jeenbekov will now need to ratify the parliamentary vote before Japarov can officially become prime minister. 

The president has said he is prepared to resign once a new cabinet is legitimately appointed.

Watch video 01:57

Kyrgyzstan electoral commission annuls election results

wmr/aw (Reuters, AFP)

DW recommends

Opposition protests rock Kyrgyzstan following parliamentary vote

Kyrgyz police met opposition protesters with a violent crackdown on Monday, as demonstrators stormed government buildings calling for an annulment of Sunday's parliamentary election results.  

Advertisement