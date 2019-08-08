 Kyrgyzstan′s former president arrested at the second attempt | News | DW | 08.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Kyrgyzstan's former president arrested at the second attempt

Almazbek Atambayev, who ruled the Asian state from 2011 to 2017, was detained after raids on his residence. Troops stormed his home the previous day in a failed attempt that saw one commando lose his life.

Kyrgyzstan's ex-President Almazbek Atambayev

Kyrgyzstan's former President Almazbek Atambayev surrendered to security forces at his residence near the capital city of Bishkek on Thursday.

Outbreaks of violence occurred on Wednesday after a soldier was killed in a botched effort to arrest him.

Kyrgyz special forces

Kyrgyz special forces clash with supporters of Almazbek Atambayev, in the village of Koy-Tash, near the former president's home

Atambayev was eventually detained by security forces at his home in the village of Koi-Tash just 23 kilometers (14 miles) from Bishkek. A police statement said Atambayev "will be delivered to the relevant authorities for further investigative measures."

President Sooronbai Jeenbekov claimed Atambayev was to blame for a "grave crime" after violent clashes were provoked by the previous day's events.

Parliament took away Atambayev's right to immunity from prosecution earlier this year, in the midst of allegations of corruption. However, the former president says those accusations are politically motivated.

jsi/msh (Reuters, AFP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Kyrgyzstan crisis escalates after raid on ex-president's home

A Kyrgyz officer was killed by gunshot when special forces stormed former President Almazbek Atambayev's compound. The raid comes after escalating tension with his successor Sooronbai Jeenbekov. (08.08.2019)  

WWW links

DW's newsletter

DW's newsletter  

Related content

Kirgistan- Verhaftung des Ex-Präsident Almazbek Atambayevs

Kyrgyzstan crisis escalates after raid on ex-president's home 08.08.2019

A Kyrgyz officer was killed by gunshot when special forces stormed former President Almazbek Atambayev's compound. The raid comes after escalating tension with his successor Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

Attempt to arrest ex-president of Kyrgyzstan fails 08.08.2019

Special forces seeking to arrest former President Almazbek Atambayev were forced back by his supporters.

Sooronbai Scheenbekow

Kyrgyzstan: Sooronbai Jeenbekov set to win presidential election 15.10.2017

Nearly 3 million Kyrgyz citizens were able to cast their vote to replace sitting President Almazbek Atambayev. The election may result in the former Soviet republic's first peaceful transition of presidential power.

Advertisement