Kyrgyzstan's former president arrested at the second attempt

Kyrgyzstan's former President Almazbek Atambayev surrendered to security forces at his residence near the capital city of Bishkek on Thursday.

Outbreaks of violence occurred on Wednesday after a soldier was killed in a botched effort to arrest him.

Kyrgyz special forces clash with supporters of Almazbek Atambayev, in the village of Koy-Tash, near the former president's home

Atambayev was eventually detained by security forces at his home in the village of Koi-Tash just 23 kilometers (14 miles) from Bishkek. A police statement said Atambayev "will be delivered to the relevant authorities for further investigative measures."

President Sooronbai Jeenbekov claimed Atambayev was to blame for a "grave crime" after violent clashes were provoked by the previous day's events.

Parliament took away Atambayev's right to immunity from prosecution earlier this year, in the midst of allegations of corruption. However, the former president says those accusations are politically motivated.

jsi/msh (Reuters, AFP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.