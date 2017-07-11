Kyrgyzstan President Sooronbai Jeenbekov resigns

Kyrgyzstan's president, Sooronbai Jeenbekov, announced his resignation Thursday, marking a potential end to 10 days of political unrest in the Central Asian country.

Jeenbekov said he was stepping down to prevent further clashes between security forces, and opposition protesters, who had threatened to march on the presidential compound.

"The military and security forces will be obliged to use their weapons to protect the state residence. Blood will be inevitably shed. I urge both sides not to fall for provocations," Jeenbekov said in a statement.

Sadyr Zhaparov after he was named new prime minister Wednesday

"I do not want to go down in Kyrgyzstan's history as a president who shed blood and shot at his own citizens," Jeenbekov said, adding the situation in the capital "remains tense."

'The people's demand'

Jeenbekov's departure comes a day after he signed off on the parliament's decision to name opposition politician Sadyr Zhaparov as prime minister in an extraordinary session.

Several hundred of Zhaparov's supporters had gathered in the capital, Bishkek, on Wednesday, defying a state of emergency and a ban on rallies, to demand that Jeenbekov leave office.

Protesters in Bishkek on Wednesday demand Jeenbekov step down

Zhaparov told a press conference Wednesday that he would continue pushing for Jeenbekov's resignation, as it was the "people's demand."

Jeenbekov had previously said he would step down only after the political situation stabilizes.

Why the controversy?

After the former president's political allies dominated Kyrgyzstan's parliamentary elections on October 4, opposition protesters said the election was fraudulent.

Demonstrators took to the streets and seized government buildings. Zhaparov was freed from prison by his supporters during the protests.

Read more: Kyrgyzstan's president declares state of emergency in capital

After days of unrest, where hundreds were injured and at least one person was killed, election authorities annulled the results of the election.

Jeenbekov is the third Kyrgyz president to be ousted by a popular uprising in 15 years. As in 2005 and 2010, clan rivalries that shape Kyrgyzstan's politics are driving the current unrest.

Watch video 01:57 Share Kyrgyzstan election annulled Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3jVPN Kyrgyzstan electoral commission annuls election results

wmr/rc (Reuters, dpa, AP)