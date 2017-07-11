Kyrgyzstan president 'ready to resign' amid protest 'chaos'

Kyrgyzstan's president, Sooronbay Jeenbekov, said Friday he was ready to resign once a new Cabinet was appointed. The Central Asian country has been in a state of unrest since opposition supporters seized government buildings on Tuesday following weekend parliamentary elections that were later annulled.

In the ensuing protests, at least one person has died and hundreds have been injured.

"We need to get the situation back to the rule of law as soon as possible. After legitimate executive authorities have been approved and we are back on the path of lawfulness, I am ready to leave the post of president of the Kyrgyz Republic," said Jeenbekov on Friday morning.

The president's statement is an abrupt U-turn, after days of rival politicians claiming leadership positions. Hours earlier, Jeenbekov denied claims he may be planning to resign. He has made no public appearances since Monday.

Kyrgyzstan President Sooronbay Jeenbekov

Replacement remains murky

Russia called on security forces earlier in the week to restore order, describing the situation in the former Soviet republic as "chaos." Borders were largely closed on Thursday following clashes between police and protesters.

It is unclear which candidate or party would replace Jeenbekov. After forcing the Cabinet to resign and the election commission to annul the results of Sunday's parliamentary election that triggered the protests, opposition groups have so far failed to agree on who would lead a provisional government.

Kyrgyzstan's outgoing parliament has also not convened or appointed one of at least three interim premier candidates, with some MPs saying they feared for their safety.

Two political parties close to Jeenbekov swept Sunday's parliamentary vote, but at least 11 other parties refused to accept the results. Observers said the election was marred by credible allegations of vote-buying.

If Jeenbekov were to resign, he would become the third leader to be felled by political unrest after uprisings unseated authoritarian presidents in 2005 and 2010.

Opposition protests rock Kyrgyzstan following parliamentary vote Waving for democracy A man holds a Kyrgyz flag during a rally against the parliamentary election results, in the capital, Bishkek. Mass protests in the capital and other cities broke out after authorities announced early results of Sunday's poll. Opposition protesters say the vote, dominated by parties close to President Sooronbai Jeenbekov, was rigged.

Opposition protests rock Kyrgyzstan following parliamentary vote A parliamentary mess Protesters stormed the government headquarters in Bishkek on Monday evening following the election. Police used tear gas, water cannons and flash-bang grenades to disperse protesters, resulting in at least 590 injuries and one death.

Opposition protests rock Kyrgyzstan following parliamentary vote Protesters in the president's White House A man stands in a room at the White House building, which houses the country's presidential administration and parliament. Early on Tuesday, following the protests, the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan declared the results of the weekend's election invalid.

Opposition protests rock Kyrgyzstan following parliamentary vote Asking for change Opposition supporters rally and wave the Kyrgyz flag outside of the Government Building in Bishkek. Zhanar Akayev of the Ata Meken opposition party was quoted as saying that a "new prime minister and the people's government need to be appointed."

Opposition protests rock Kyrgyzstan following parliamentary vote Raising a fist A demonstrator wearing the national flag raises his first during protests in Bishkek. Supporters of a dozen opposition parties took to the streets to demand the election results be annulled.

Opposition protests rock Kyrgyzstan following parliamentary vote Handling the ruckus Firetrucks set out for the government headquarters on Tuesday to start clearing up the debris. The Central Asian nation has a history of political volatility; two of its presidents have been forced out amid public protests following elections in the past 15 years.

Opposition protests rock Kyrgyzstan following parliamentary vote Rubbish ablaze Protesters set fire to a container in front of the government headquarters in Bishkek. President Sooronbai Jeenbekov accused "certain political forces" of trying to "illegally seize power" in the country, and urged people to get off the streets.



