Kyrgyzstan evacuates thousands after Tajikistan clashes

Kyrgyzstan said on Friday that over ten thousand citizens had been evacuated following violent armed clashes with neighboring Tajikistan.

A Health Ministry statement confirmed 134 casualties "including 13 fatalities," with two of the injured in a serious condition.

"The condition of two victims is assessed as grave, the rest are of moderate severity and relatively satisfactory," the health ministry said.

According to doctors, 25 of the wounded victims were transported by a special plane from the southwestern town of Batken to the capital Bishkek and hospitalized.

The government of Kyrgyzstan's Batken region, which borders Tajikistan, said the evacuated citizens had been "placed in specially organized points" in its administrative center, "or went to visit relatives."

Violence erupts at disputed border

Both sides blamed each other for escalating tensions.

Military units from both countries began exchanging fire on Thursday, but later that day a ceasefire was declared by Kyrgyzstan's foreign ministry from 8:00 pm (1400 GMT). Armed forces then returned to their respective military bases.

Tajikistan acknowledged the ceasefire early the following day.

In a statement published by its state information service,Tajikistan said both countries "came to a mutual agreement to end the armed conflict, to withdraw personnel and military equipment to places of permanent deployment."

Thursday's clashes along the border between the two mountainous countries proved the most violent in years.

More to come...