Kyrgyzstan annuls parliamentary election results after protests

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan declared the results of the weekend's parliamentary election invalid on Tuesday, following mass overnight protests in the capital Bishkek and other cities.

The decision was made in order to "avoid tension" in the country, the head of the Commission Nurzhan Shaildabekova told the Interfax news agency.

Opposition supporters stormed government buildings overnight and demanded a new election, after parties close to pro-Russian President Sooronbai Jeenbekov cleared up according to the official results.

Hundreds were injured and one killed during violent clashes with police, who used teargas, grenades and water cannons to disperse protesters.

Moscow's embassy in Bishkek on Tuesday called for a "legal solution" to the crisis. "Ensuring the safety of citizens, internal stability should be a priority," it said.

Opposition protests rock Kyrgyzstan following parliamentary vote Waving for democracy A man holds a Kyrgyz flag during a rally against the parliamentary election results, in the capital Bishkek. Mass protests in the capital and other cities broke out after authorities announced early results of Sunday's poll. Opposition protesters say the vote, dominated by parties close to President Sooronbai Jeenbekov, was rigged.

Opposition protests rock Kyrgyzstan following parliamentary vote A parliamentary mess Protesters stormed the government headquarters in Bishkek on Monday evening following the election. Police used teargas, water cannons and flashbang grenades to disperse protesters, resulting in 590 injuries and one death.

Opposition protests rock Kyrgyzstan following parliamentary vote Protesters in the president's White House A man stands in a room at the White House building, which houses the country's presidential administration and parliament. Early on Tuesday, following the protests, the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan declared the results of the weekend's election invalid.

Opposition protests rock Kyrgyzstan following parliamentary vote Asking for change Opposition supporters rally and wave the Kyrgyz flag outside of the Government Building in Bishkek. Zhanar Akayev of the Ata Meken opposition party was quoted as saying that a "new prime minister and the people's government need to be appointed."

Opposition protests rock Kyrgyzstan following parliamentary vote Voices in the street Police officers dispersed the crowd with teargas and water cannons. One person was killed and 590 injured, the government reported. The violent crackdown failed to curb the unrest on Bishkek's streets.

Opposition protests rock Kyrgyzstan following parliamentary vote Raising a fist A demonstrator wearing the national flag raises his first during protests in Bishkek. Supporters of a dozen opposition parties took to the streets to demand the election results be annulled.

Opposition protests rock Kyrgyzstan following parliamentary vote Handling the ruckus Firetrucks set out for the government HQ on Tuesday to start clearing up the debris. The Central Asian nation has a history of political volatility; two of its presidents have been forced out amid public protests following elections in the past 15 years.

Opposition protests rock Kyrgyzstan following parliamentary vote Rubbish ablaze Protesters set fire to a container in front of the government headquarters in Bishkek. President Sooronbai Jeenbekov accused "certain political forces" of trying to "illegally seize power" in the country, and urged people to get off the streets.



'Return to the rule of law'

Opposition politicians including a former prime minister and several party leaders said they had formed a "coordination council" to restore stability and "return to the rule of law."

The council issued a statement criticizing Jeenbekov for failing to honor a promise to provide equal conditions for the parties competing in the vote.

Jeenbekov's office insisted that the situation in the country is under his control, while the president accused "several political forces" of attempting to seize power.

He said he had "suggested that the central Election Commission carefully investigate the violations and, if necessary, annul the election results."

Protesters also released two former prime ministers, two former lawmakers and ex-president Almazbek Atambayev from jail, local media reported.

Atambayev, who served as president from 2011 to 2017, was taken into custody last year on corruption allegations that surfaced amid a personal conflict with his successor, Jeenbekov. The two were once close, but the pair fell out shortly after Atambayev won the 2017 presidential elections.

The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), which had independently monitored the voting, said there were reported irregularities, including "credible allegations of vote-buying."

Kyrgyzstan has a history of popular uprisings and political turmoil, with two presidents ousted in revolutions in 2005 and 2010. After a decade of relative stability, people have raised concerns over rampant corruption and domination by certain powerful clans.

