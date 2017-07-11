Kyrgyzstan annuls parliamentary election results after protests

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan declared the results of the weekend's parliamentary election invalid on Tuesday, following mass overnight protests in the capital Bishkek and other cities.

The decision was made in order to "avoid tension" in the country, the head of the Commission Nurzhan Shaildabekova told the Interfax news agency.

Opposition supporters stormed government buildings overnight and demanded a new election, after parties close to pro-Russian President Sooronbai Jeenbekov cleared up according to the official results.

Hundreds were injured and one killed during violent clashes with police, who used teargas, grenades and water cannons to disperse protesters.

Moscow's embassy in Bishkek on Tuesday called for a "legal solution" to the crisis. "Ensuring the safety of citizens, internal stability should be a priority," it said. Opposition politicians including a former prime minister and several party leaders said they had formed a "coordination council" to restore stability and "return to the rule of law."

