Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agree to ceasefire after deadly clashes

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agreed to a ceasefire on Friday following days of deadly clashes.

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov and his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rakhmon met on the sidelines of a regional security summit in Uzbekistan and agreed on a ceasefire and troop pullback, the Kyrgyz president's office said.

The fighting between the two Central Asian countries left several dead and more than 42 wounded.

Heavy weapons used as tensions erupted

The Kyrgyz border service said Tajikistan used mortars, tanks and armored vehicles to shell Kyrgyzstan's positions. They also accused them of shelling an airport near the border town of Batken with multiple rocket launchers.

In turn, Tajikistan said the Kyrgyz forces subjected Tajik villages near the border "to intensive mortar bombardment and shelling'' from "all types of available heavy weapons and firearms."

It was not immediately clear what caused the fighting. However, there are frequent clashes over the poorly demarcated border but they usually de-escalate quickly.

Last year 55 people died in clashes near the border in a dispute over water rights and the installation of surveillance cameras.

Border dispute ongoing since the end of the Soviet era

There has been discord between the two former Soviet republics over exact position of the border since the Soviet Union broke up more than 30 years ago.

Both countries host Russian military bases and are closely allied with Moscow.

Before the ceasefire, Russia had offered to mediate to help de-escalate fighting and look for a permanent solution.

"We call on both sides to take urgent and comprehensive measures to bring the situation to political and diplomatic channels and to stop any attempts at escalation, including by provocations from third parties," the foreign ministry said.

Moscow did not indicate who they thought the third-party provocateurs might be.

