 Kyrgyzstan: 1 dead, hundreds wounded after protesters storm seat of government | News | DW | 06.10.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Kyrgyzstan: 1 dead, hundreds wounded after protesters storm seat of government

Thousands have gathered to protest the results of a recent parliamentary election marred by allegations of vote-buying. Police moved to break up demonstrations using water cannons, stun grenades and tear gas.

Protesters clash with police in Kyrgyzstan (Tabyldy Kadyrbekov/Sputnik/dpa/picture-alliance)

Protesters demonstrating against the results of parliamentary election have stormed a building that houses the country's parliament and presidential offices, leaving one person dead and at least 590 wounded following clashes with police, the government said. 

Radio Free Europe tweeted pictures of protesters inside President Sooronbai Jeenbekov's office, located in a building known as the White House in the capital, Bishkek.

The photos, posted late Monday, showed demonstrators appearing to pose at the president's desk and in other areas of the office.

The protesters were demonstrating against results of Sunday's parliamentary election, where a majority of the votes went to parties tied to ruling elites.

At least 4,000 protesters gathered at Bishkek's central square earlier in the day to denounce the election as fraudulent. Police moved to break up the rally in the evening, using water cannons, stun grenades and tear gas to force the protesters to retreat.

Read more: Sooronbai Jeenbekov set to win presidential election

Hours earlier, around 120 people were hospitalized with injuries after clashes broke out between police and protesters.

Protesters demanded that the vote results be canceled, and the Central Election Commission said early Tuesday it would consider their request, local news website 24.kg reported.

While protesters gathered in several provincial centers, many of Jeenbekov's supporters gathered in the southern city of Osh, where his brother called for unity and order.

Watch video 06:41

Living with global warming in Kyrgyzstan

Despite the clashes, Jeenbekov's office issued a statement saying that he was "in control of the situation and expresses confidence that all political forces will put the interests of the country above their own."

Former president freed

Demonstrators also reportedly freed former President Almazbek Atambayev from a jail cell in the country's national security committee building. An eyewitness told news agency Agence France-Presse that the demonstrators were able to free Atambayev "without force or use of any weapons."

The eyewitness, identified as activist Adil Turdukuov, said that national security officials did not attempt to prevent demonstrators from releasing the ex-Kyrgyz leader.

Read more:International Women's Day: Rights activists attacked and detained

Atambayev had been jailed on corruption charges after falling out with Jeenbekov. Activists also released imprisoned politician Sadyr Japarov, Radio Free Europe reported

Allegations of vote misconduct

"We all have witnessed a true lawlessness during the election campaign and the election day yesterday ... Pressure on the voters, intimidation of the voters, bribing," said Klara Sooronkulova, leader of the Reforma opposition party.

As preliminary results were revealed on Sunday, it became clear that only five of 16 parties featured on the ballot had won seats in the country's 120-seat parliament. Over 26% of the votes went to the pro-government Birimdik party, while nearly 24% were received by the Mekenim Kyrgyzstan party, which has links to a former top customs official. Both parties favor closer ties with Russia.

Watch video 02:43

Radioactive disaster threat in Kyrgyzstan

"We have talked with all opposition parties and created an opposition coalition," said Zhanar Akayev, from the Ata Meken opposition party. "We also demand that the Central Election Commission hold new elections ... within a month."

Russian news agency RIA quoted Jeenbekov's spokeswoman as saying he also did not rule out annulling the results of the contested election. He also said he would meet on Tuesday with the leaders of all parties that had taken part in the election.

Kyrgyzstan has a history of popular uprisings and political turmoil, with two presidents ousted in revolutions in 2005 and 2010. After a decade of relative stability, people have raised concerns over rampant corruption and domination by certain powerful clans.

  • More than 70 young people from all regions of Kyrgyzstan travelled to Issyk-Kul Lake for the Media Democracy Camp 2019. DW Akademie, the Kyrgyz Media Support Center Foundation, the International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES) and the USAID Mission in Kyrgyzstan organized the camp together.

    Kyrgyzstan: Practicing democracy in summer camp

    Group picture at the lake

    More than 70 young people from all regions of Kyrgyzstan travelled to Issyk-Kul Lake for the Media Democracy Camp 2019. DW Akademie, the Kyrgyz Media Support Center Foundation, the International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES) and the USAID Mission in Kyrgyzstan organized the camp together.

  • The aim of the summer camp was to teach young people critical thinking and to show them the importance of robust civic mindedness.

    Kyrgyzstan: Practicing democracy in summer camp

    Learning through play

    The aim of the summer camp was to teach young people critical thinking and to show them the importance of robust civic mindedness.

  • This was not a break; it was actually an exercise in focused learning. Many learning through play sessions were held in an open-air setting.

    Kyrgyzstan: Practicing democracy in summer camp

    Building something big together

    This was not a break; it was actually an exercise in focused learning. Many learning through play sessions were held in an open-air setting.

  • Some of the students saw Lake Issyk-Kul for the first time in their lives.

    Kyrgyzstan: Practicing democracy in summer camp

    A special journey

    Some of the students saw Lake Issyk-Kul for the first time in their lives.

  • The young people took part in intensive media training, which included practice in reporting. The students had the opportunity to produce their own videos in the multimedia studio of the Media Democracy Camp.

    Kyrgyzstan: Practicing democracy in summer camp

    What role do media play in democracy?

    The young people took part in intensive media training, which included practice in reporting. The students had the opportunity to produce their own videos in the multimedia studio of the Media Democracy Camp.

  • Myrzash Shabdanbekova, one of the trainers, talked about awareness when processing media content. Media and information literacy (MIL) was a key part of the camp's program.

    Kyrgyzstan: Practicing democracy in summer camp

    Media literacy is important for responsible citizens

    Myrzash Shabdanbekova, one of the trainers, talked about awareness when processing media content. Media and information literacy (MIL) was a key part of the camp's program.

  • A typical task was to describe one’s own media consumption. DW Akademie has been carrying out projects to foster media and information literacy (MIL) among young people in Kyrgyzstan for years. Together with the Kyrgyz Media Support Center, the Kyrgyz Ministry of Education and Science, and the Academy for Education, they have helped integrate MIL in the school curriculum of selected schools.

    Kyrgyzstan: Practicing democracy in summer camp

    What kind of media user am I?

    A typical task was to describe one’s own media consumption. DW Akademie has been carrying out projects to foster media and information literacy (MIL) among young people in Kyrgyzstan for years. Together with the Kyrgyz Media Support Center, the Kyrgyz Ministry of Education and Science, and the Academy for Education, they have helped integrate MIL in the school curriculum of selected schools.

  • One of the unique activities at Media Democracy Camp for the students was finding a creative way of presenting what they had learned. Their response was to put on a play about MIL.

    Kyrgyzstan: Practicing democracy in summer camp

    Cue for media literacy

    One of the unique activities at Media Democracy Camp for the students was finding a creative way of presenting what they had learned. Their response was to put on a play about MIL.

  • Every evening, the young participants summarized the most important and exciting happenings of the day on stage.

    Kyrgyzstan: Practicing democracy in summer camp

    Presenting to the group

    Every evening, the young participants summarized the most important and exciting happenings of the day on stage.

  • Another important part of the program was the election of the camp president. The young people prepared for this in training sessions and also did research on various electoral systems.

    Kyrgyzstan: Practicing democracy in summer camp

    This way to the ballot box

    Another important part of the program was the election of the camp president. The young people prepared for this in training sessions and also did research on various electoral systems.

  • The young people tried out new roles on election day – from election observer to presidential candidate.

    Kyrgyzstan: Practicing democracy in summer camp

    A simulated election

    The young people tried out new roles on election day – from election observer to presidential candidate.

  • At the Media Democracy Camp, the young participants developed their own ideas and projects to tackle current problems in their regions, e.g., a concept for a green city or a citizen initiative for rural areas.

    Kyrgyzstan: Practicing democracy in summer camp

    Becoming active citizens

    At the Media Democracy Camp, the young participants developed their own ideas and projects to tackle current problems in their regions, e.g., a concept for a green city or a citizen initiative for rural areas.

  • The young people celebrated togehter on the last day of the Media Demoracy Camp. They will be able to stay in touch through an alumni network that connects young people across the country.

    Kyrgyzstan: Practicing democracy in summer camp

    Closing ceremony

    The young people celebrated togehter on the last day of the Media Demoracy Camp. They will be able to stay in touch through an alumni network that connects young people across the country.


see/rs (AP, AFP, Reuters)

 

DW recommends

Kyrgyzstan holds vote on constitutional changes

Citizens in Kyrgyzstan are voting on several constitutional amendments, some of which have been slammed by rights groups. Analysts say the changes, promoted by the Kyrgyz president, are likely to pass.  

Kyrgyzstan's former president arrested at the second attempt

Almazbek Atambayev, who ruled the Asian state from 2011 to 2017, was detained after raids on his residence. Troops stormed his home the previous day in a failed attempt that saw one commando lose his life.  

Kyrgyzstan officials detain opposition leader Tekebayev

Kyrgyz state security has detained a leading opposition politician. Omurbek Tekebayev has been accused of corruption and fraud - but critics are calling shenanigans as the country's presidential election looms.  

Audios and videos on the topic

Kyrgyzstan: A Village without Men  

Kyrgyzstan adventure  

Advertisement