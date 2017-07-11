Kyle Rittenhouse: Teen shooter found not guilty over Kenosha killings

Kyle Rittenhouse was cleared of all charges in the widely publicized trial on Friday. Rittenhouse was put on trial over killing two men and wounding a third in August last year. The shooting took place during a Black Lives Matter rally in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Rittenhouse is white, as are all three people he shot during the rally. He was 17 at the time.

After four days of deliberation, the jury found Rittenhouse not guilty on two accounts of murder and one account of attempted murder. He was also cleared of charges of "recklessly endangering safety" for his actions during last year's rally.

Rittenhouse collapsed into his courtroom chair when the verdict was read. He was seen crying after the verdict.

Following the verdict, Judge Bruce Schroeder confirmed Rittenhouse was "released from the obligation of his bond."

The judge also told the jurors they are under no obligation to speak to the media.

What happened in Kenosha?

The protests, which also included rioting, looting and arson, were triggered when police shot and paralyzed a Black man, Jacob Blake. The shooting came just months after the widely publicized murder of another Black man, George Floyd.

Rittenhouse showed up at the Kenosha rally with an AR-15-style semi-automatic weapon and a medic bag, saying that he had intended to protect private property from rioters. He claimed that he shot the three men in self-defense.

Videos from the scene show Rittenhouse open fire at 36-year-old Joseph Rosenbaum after Rosenbaum started chasing after Rittenhouse and threw a plastic bag holding his belongings at the teenager. According to Rittenhouse and a reporter at the scene, Rosenbaum lunged for Rittenhouse's gun before getting shot.

Rittenhouse then left the scene still wielding his rifle, before apparently tripping and falling in the street. Other protesters then try to confront him, including 26-year-old Anthony Huber who hit Rittenhouse over the head with a skateboard. Rittenhouse opened fire again and fatally shot Huber. Another protester, Gaige Grosskreutz, was shot after pointing his own gun at Rittenhouse. Grosskreutz testified that he was trying to disarm the shooter.

Prosecutors described the defendant as a vigilante and said he had gone to the protest with the intent of using his weapon.

What are the first reactions to the verdict?

US President Joe Biden said he stood by the jury's conclusion in the controversial trial.

"The jury system works," he was quoted as saying by the Reuters news agency. "We have to abide by it."

The head of NAACP Derrick Johnson said the US justice system "has failed us, right on schedule." NAACP is one of the oldest and most influential groups fighting for African-American rights in the US.

"The verdict in the #KyleRittenhouseTrial is a reminder of the treacherous role that white supremacy and privilege play within our justice system," the NAACP chief said on Twitter.

The authorities now fear that the outcome of the trial would spark fresh riots and violence, further deepening divisions in the US society.

Rittenhouse's lawyer Mark Richards said he received death threats over the case.

"To me its scary how many death threats we had," he told reporter. "After the third death threat, I stopped answering my phone."

"We are all so very happy that Kyle can live his life as a free and innocent man, but in this whole situation there are no winners, there are two people who lost their lives and that's not lost on us at all," David Hancock, a spokesperson for the Rittenhouse family, told the Reuters news agency.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio decried the verdict as "disgusting."

To call this a miscarriage of justice is an understatement," De Blasio said in a tweet.

Anthony Huber's parents said the verdict "means there is no accountability for the person who murdered our son."

"It sends the unacceptable message that armed civilians can show up in any town, incite violence, and then use the danger they have created to justify shooting people in the street," they said.

The Black Caucus in the US Congress slammed Rittenhouse's claim of self-defense as "ludicrous."

"It is unconscionable our justice system would allow an armed vigilante... to go free," the Congressional Black Caucus said in a statement. "It is time for criminal justice reform, and is beyond time for gun reform."

What is the expected impact of the trial?

The case feeds into larger debates on race, protests and gun rights in the US. Many on the political right view the teenager as a hero who put himself on the line to protect private property, while many leftists believe he acted out of racism and desire to do violence.

Reporting from Kenosha, DW correspondent Oliver said "emotions were running very high" in the courthouse while the verdict was read.

The case has highlighted divisions in the US society, where some view Rittenhouse as a hero

Outside of the courtroom, some people were honking their horns and celebrating while others were in disbelief, he said.

"A lot of people will be either relieved or very frustrated with today's verdict," he said.

There are also fears that the acquittal could encourage further gun violence, Sallet said.

"A lot of people and critics are concerned that this is a blueprint now for people — essentially saying that it's ok to take your gun, your assault rifle to a protest," he said.

"And perhaps the most important question: What would have happened if Kyle Rittenhouse was a Black citizen, would we have seen another verdict then?"

The case has also prompted questions about police treatment of Rittenhouse and other armed people who took to the street for what they claim was protection of private property, versus the police response to the actual Black Lives Matter protesters. After the shooting, Rittenhouse approached the police with his hands in the air, but the officers ignored him. He was only arrested the following day.

