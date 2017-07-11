Kyle Rittenhouse: Teen shooter found not guilty over Kenosha killings

Kyle Rittenhouse was cleared of all charges in the widely publicized trial on Friday. Rittenhouse was put on trial over killing two men and wounding a third in August last year. The shooting took place during a Black Lives Matter rally in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Rittenhouse is white, as are all three people he shot during the rally. He was 17 at the time.

After four days of deliberation, the jury found Rittenhouse not guilty on two accounts of murder and one account of attempted murder. He was also cleared of charges of "recklessly endangering safety" for his actions during last year's rally.

Rittenhouse collapsed into his courtroom chair when the verdict was read. He was seen crying after the verdict.

Following the verdict, Judge Bruce Schroeder confirmed Rittenhouse was "released from the obligation of his bond."

The judge also told the jurors they are under no obligation to speak to the media.

Rittenhouse claims self-defense

The protests, which also included rioting, looting and arson, were triggered when police shot and paralyzed a Black man, Jacob Blake. The shooting came just months after the widely publicized murder of another Black man, George Floyd.

Rittenhouse showed up at the Kenosha rally with an AR-15-style semi-automatic weapon and a medic bag, saying that he had intended to protect private property from rioters. He claimed that he shot the three men in self-defense.

Videos from the scene show Rittenhouse open fire at 36-year-old Joseph Rosenbaum after Rosenbaum started chasing after Rittenhouse and threw a plastic bag holding his belongings at the teenager. According to Rittenhouse and a reporter at the scene, Rosenbaum lunged for Rittenhouse's gun before getting shot.

Rittenhouse then left the scene still wielding his rifle, before apparently tripping and falling in the street. Other protesters then try to confront him, including 26-year-old Anthony Huber who hit Rittenhouse over the head with a skateboard. Rittenhouse opened fire again and fatally shot Huber. Another protester, Gaige Grosskreutz, was shot after pointing his own gun at Rittenhouse. Grosskreutz testified that he was trying to disarm the shooter.

Prosecutors described the defendant as a vigilante and said he had gone to the protest with the intent of using his weapon.

Fears of new riots

The case feeds into larger debates on race, protests and gun rights in the US. Many on the political right view the teenager as a hero who put himself on the line to protect private property, while many leftists believe he acted out of racism and desire to do violence.

The case has highlighted divisions in the US society, where some view Rittenhouse as a hero

The head of NAACP Derrick Johnson said the US justice system "has failed us, right on schedule." NAACP is one of the oldest and most influential groups fighting for African-American rights in the US.

"The verdict in the #KyleRittenhouseTrial is a reminder of the treacherous role that white supremacy and privilege play within our justice system," the NAACP chief said on Twitter.

The authorities now fear that the outcome of the trial would spark fresh riots and violence, further deepening divisions in the US society.

Edited by: Rebecca Staudenmaier