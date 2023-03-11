  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel at war
German colonialism
Ukraine
MusicUkraine

Kyiv's Techno scene rebuilds - Reconstruction, to the beats

November 3, 2023

They are young, they love music and they are living in a time of war. Russia's attack on Ukraine has radically changed the lives of people like Dasha, Vika and Sasha. These three left their normal jobs to rebuild their homeland as part of the "Repair Together" initiative.

https://p.dw.com/p/4YNAv

Repair Together was founded in May 2022 by four creative urbanites from the Kyiv techno scene. Unlike many other aid initiatives, this one combines reconstruction with community, creativity and music. In the summer of 2022, their "reconstruction raves" drew hundreds of volunteers from around the world to clean up and rebuild destroyed villages in northern Ukraine. But the longer the war lasts and the colder the temperatures get, the harder it gets to maintain the group’s cohesion. Support also threatens to wane. As temperatures drop, people tend to go to indoor techno parties -- not ones held on open-air construction sites. As winter approaches, fewer and fewer volunteers sign up for construction work, forcing the foursome to pause most reconstruction projects until it gets warmer, again. But Dasha and Vika, two of the organizers of Repair Together, want to continue building a house just before spring. Because they know that if they don't give the family back their home as soon as possible, in all likelihood, no one will. "All hopes are just with NGOs, like ours. Because the state can't help, it's at war. It does not yet have the capacity to build private homes," Vika knows. To attract helpers to their building project even without the "building raves," the two young women are coming up with creative and unconventional ideas for their social media channels. "We want to show: We’re not only building, but also spending a good and exciting time in the village," says Dasha. But given the biting cold, how many participants will ultimately sign up?

Skip next section Similar stories from Ukraine

Similar stories from Ukraine

People observe the demolition work at an apartment building that was hit by a Russian missile

Dealing with the aftermath of the civilian attack on Dnipro

DW's Max Zander went to the eastern Ukrainian city to meet a rescuer and a survivor of the attack that killed 46 people.
ConflictsFebruary 6, 202304:39 min
Oleksii Makeiev, Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany, in a DW interview

Ambassador: Ukraine has not yet asked Germany for jets

A new debate is brewing about whether to send fighter jets to Ukraine. DW speaks with Ukraine's ambassador to Germany.
ConflictsJanuary 30, 202312:31 min
Employees talk at a railway station in Kramatorsk next to a gray and orange train

First train to Donbas back on track

In Ukraine, trains are running to Donbas again — an important symbol.
ConflictsOctober 20, 202204:37 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Music from Europe

More on Music from Europe

Musicians sit with their instruments in a darkened room

Afghan musicians play where Taliban can't hear them

Many musicians fled after the Taliban imposed put a strict ban on music when they seized power over two years ago.
MusicSeptember 14, 202302:37 min
DW Euromaxx 10.06.23

Avi Avital and his passion for the mandolin

Israeli musician Avi Avital brings the little mandolin to the big stage.
MusicJune 9, 202304:55 min
Singer Loreen performs on behalf of Sweden during the final of the Eurovision Song Contest

Sweden's Loreen wins second Eurovision title

The singer's triumphant return to the Eurovision Song Contest marks the seventh win for the Scandinavian country.
MusicMay 14, 202302:04 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Music from around the world

More on Music from around the world

USA Indio | Coachella Music and Arts Festival 2023 | Burna Boy

Afrobeats artists take world by storm

We look at how African artists have catapulted the continent's beats into the mainstream.
MusicJuly 24, 202301:33 min
Album cover of Metallica's «72 Seasons»

Heavy metal fans celebrate new Metallica album

Heavy metal fans are celebrating Metallica's "72 Seasons," one of the most eagerly awaited new releases of the year.
MusicApril 14, 202301:42 min
DW Afrimaxx | Palm Wine Music

What is Ghanaian palm wine music?

Palm wine music used to be the perfect end to a day. Through Kwan Pa Band, the tradition lives on.
MusicAugust 26, 202204:41 min
Show more
Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW DocFilm Sendungslogo Composite

DocFilm

Exciting stories, a wide variety of topics, fascinating pictures: every day, half or three-quarters of an hour of carefully researched background reports from the worlds of politics, business, science, culture, nature, history, lifestyle and sport.

Go to show DocFilm