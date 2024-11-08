Kyiv tight-lipped about its strategic aims in Kursk region

ConflictsRussian FederationKyiv tight-lipped about its strategic aims in Kursk regionTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsRussian Federation08/11/2024August 11, 2024Ukraine's surprise cross-border offensive is now in its sixth day and Ukrainian troops seem to be still advancing into Russian territory. According to the local governor 13 people have been injured after Ukrainian drones and missiles were shot down.https://p.dw.com/p/4jMRpAdvertisement