Terry Martin | Sonia Phalnikar in Kyiv

08/13/2024 August 13, 2024

Ukraine says it now controls around 1,000 square kilometers of Russian territory. Kyiv's surprise offensive is the largest attack on Russian soil since the Second World War. It prompted Russian President Vladimir Putin to send tank and troop reinforcements to the Kursk region, where more than 120,000 people have been evacuated.