Kyiv residents react to Russia's actions in eastern Ukraine

Is Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to direct troops to the separatist-held regions of Donetsk and Luhansk an invasion? And what are its so-called "peacekeeping" functions? Experts share their analysis.
The US president announced financial sanctions against Russian banks in response to what he called the "beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.'' Follow DW for the latest.
The German Foreign Office has upped its warning for citizens to leave Ukraine, citing increasing tensions and Russia's troop buildup on the border.
The danger of a Russian invasion appears imminent, as Vladimir Putin orders his troops to enter Ukraine's breakaway regions. A DW takes a look at how it came to this point.
