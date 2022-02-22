 Kyiv residents react to Russia′s actions in eastern Ukraine | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 22.02.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

DW News

Kyiv residents react to Russia's actions in eastern Ukraine

Watch video 01:01

More in the Media Center

22.2.2022, Luhansk, Ukraine, A military vehicle drives on a road as smoke rises from a power plant after shelling outside the town of Schastia, near the eastern Ukraine city of Lugansk, on February 22, 2022, a day after Russia recognised east Ukraine's separatist republics and ordered the Russian army to send troops there as peacekeepers. - The recognition of Donetsk and Lugansk rebel republics effectively buries the fragile peace process regulating the conflict in eastern Ukraine, known as the Minsk accords. Russian President recognised the rebels despite the West repeatedly warning him not to and threatening Moscow with a massive sanctions response. (Photo by Aris Messinis / AFP) (Photo by ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Unmarked military vehicles head to Ukraine from Russia 22.02.2022

An interior view shows a kindergarten, which according to Ukraine's military officials was damaged by shelling, in Stanytsia Luhanska in the Luhansk region, Ukraine, in this handout picture released February 17, 2022. Press Service of the Joint Forces Operation/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.

DW visits shelled kindergarten in volatile eastern Ukraine 20.02.2022

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a video address to the nation, following the initiative of the country's lower house of parliament and security council to recognise two Russian-backed breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities, in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released February 21, 2022. Sputnik/Alexey Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.

Russia orders 'peacekeeping' troops into eastern Ukraine 22.02.2022

DONETSK, UKRAINE - FEBRUARY 18, 2022: Denis Pushilin, head of the Donetsk People's Republic, has announced a mass evacuation of civilians to Russia. Pushlin has said there is an agreement with the leadership of the Russian Federation to accommodate citizens of the republic in the Rostov-on-Don Region, southern Russia. Best quality available. Video screen grab/Press office of DPR Head/TASS

Separatists in Donetsk evacuate civilians 19.02.2022

More from DW News

***ACHTUNG: Bild bitte nur im Kontext von South African farmers battle for land verwenden!*** Teaser: Ever since the end of Apartheid, land ownership has been one of the most sensitive topics in South Africa. Despite political promises, reforms have only started slowly Black people own 4% and they are nearly 80% of the population. – a minority still owns the majority of the land. Now, in tiny South African town Elim, Indigenous community battles for church-owned land. Rights: Adrian Kriesch/DW

Black South African farmers battle for land rights 22.02.2022

Many Ukrainians want to learn how to shoot in case Russia invades, while veterans have no choice.

Ukrainians prepare to defend homeland against Russia 22.02.2022

Blick auf Rohrsysteme und Absperrvorrichtungen in der Gasempfangsstation der Ostseepipeline Nord Stream 2. Das Oberverwaltungsgericht (OVG) von Mecklenburg-Vorpommern verhandelt über eine Klage der Deutschen Umwelthilfe (DUH) gegen Nord Stream 2. Die DUH hatte im Sommer 2020 auf Überprüfung der Bau- und Betriebsgenehmigung für Nord Stream 2 durch das Bergamt Stralsund geklagt.

German Chancellor Scholz halts approval of Nord Stream 2 22.02.2022

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a video address to the nation, following the initiative of the country's lower house of parliament and security council to recognise two Russian-backed breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities, in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released February 21, 2022. Sputnik/Alexey Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.

Top stories in 90 seconds 22.02.2022

Read also

War of words: Are Putin's moves an act of war or a peacekeeping deployment?

War of words: Are Putin's moves an act of war or a peacekeeping deployment? 22.02.2022

Is Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to direct troops to the separatist-held regions of Donetsk and Luhansk an invasion? And what are its so-called "peacekeeping" functions? Experts share their analysis.

President Joe Biden speaks about Ukraine in the East Room of the White House, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Ukraine crisis: Biden announces sanctions on Russia — live updates 22.02.2022

The US president announced financial sanctions against Russian banks in response to what he called the "beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.'' Follow DW for the latest.

15.18.35 (Gilded onion-domed towers with Kyiv cityscape in background) January 2021

German Foreign Ministry urges all citizens to leave Ukraine 20.02.2022

The German Foreign Office has upped its warning for citizens to leave Ukraine, citing increasing tensions and Russia's troop buildup on the border.

TOPSHOT - Ukrainian troops patrol at the frontline outside the town of Novoluhanske, eastern Ukraine, on February 19, 2022. - Ukraine's army said Saturday that two of its soldiers died in attacks in on the frontline with Russian-backed separatists, the first fatalities in the conflict in more than a month. As a result of a shelling attack, two Ukrainian servicemen received fatal shrapnel wounds, the military command for the separatist conflict said. (Photo by ARIS MESSINIS / AFP)

How the Ukraine-Russia crisis reached a tipping point 22.02.2022

The danger of a Russian invasion appears imminent, as Vladimir Putin orders his troops to enter Ukraine's breakaway regions. A DW takes a look at how it came to this point.