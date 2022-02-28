 Kyiv resident: ′Ukraine fights alone′ | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 01.03.2022

DW News

Kyiv resident: 'Ukraine fights alone'

Ukraine: Kyiv fights back against Russian assault 28.02.2022

Ukraine: Kyiv fights back against Russian assault 28.02.2022

KYIV, UKRAINE - FEBRUARY 24: People take shelter in a metro station in Kyiv, Ukraine on February 24, 2022. Air raid sirens rang out in downtown Kyiv today as cities across Ukraine were hit with what Ukrainian officials said were Russian missile strikes and artillery. - Russian President announced a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, with explosions heard soon after across the country and its foreign minister warning a full-scale invasion was underway. VIACHESLAV RATYNSKYI / Anadolu Agency

Kyiv residents seek shelter in subway stations 26.02.2022

Ukrainian soldiers take positions outside a military facility as two cars burn, in a street in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine's capital Saturday, and street fighting broke out as city officials urged residents to take shelter. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Ukraine: Heavy fighting in Kyiv outskirts as thousands flee 26.02.2022

Members of emergency services work near an apartment building damaged by recent shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine February 26, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Ukraine: Kyiv under attack as Russian troops advance 26.02.2022

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has led to many false or misleading videos and pictures on social media.

Fakes of the war in Ukraine fact-checked by Joscha Weber 01.03.2022

Tens of thousands have been fleeing Ukraine for Poland, many on packed trains arriving at the border city of Przemysl.

Ukrainian refugees arrive in Poland 01.03.2022

26.02.2022 A Polish border guard assists refugees from Ukraine as they arrive to Poland at the Korczowa border crossing, Poland, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

Thousands of Ukrainians seek refuge in Poland 01.03.2022

This photograph shows a view of a school destroyed as a result of fight not far from the centre of Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, located some 50 km from Ukrainian-Russian border, on February 28, 2022. (Photo by Sergey BOBOK / AFP)

Top stories in 90 seconds 01.03.2022

epa05643915 Mig-29 fighter of Ukrainian Air Force flies during a training session over a military airbase in Vasylkiv village, some 30km of Kiev, Ukraine, 23 November 2016. One Ukrainian soldier was killed and three others were wounded in fighting in eastern Ukraine in the past 24 hours, according to Ukrainian Defense Ministry spokesman for the so-called Anti-Terrorist Operation (ATO) issues Andriy Lysenko. EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Fact check: Ukraine's 'Ghost of Kyiv' fighter pilot 01.03.2022

Social media is celebrating a Ukrainian fighter pilot for shooting down six Russian enemy planes. But does the "Ghost of Kyiv" exist? DW checks the facts.

KYIV, UKRAINE - FEBRUARY 24: Inhabitants of Kyiv leave the city following pre-offensive missile strikes of the Russian armed forces and Belarus on February 24, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Overnight, Russia began a large-scale attack on Ukraine, with explosions reported in multiple cities and far outside the restive eastern regions held by Russian-backed rebels. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

Eyewitness accounts: In Kyiv, as Russia invades 25.02.2022

Distant explosions, long queues and the fear that any moment Russian troops might arrive. Yet most of Kyiv remained calm as DW reporters toured the city.

MOSCOW REGION, RUSSIA - DECEMBER 24, 2020: A Rossiya Airlines Boeing 777 airliner is seen at the Sheremetyevo International Airport where a revamped runway has reopened. The revamped runway is expected to increase the maximum number of take-off and landing operations per hour at the airport from 90 to 110, and in the long term to 135. This will enable the Sheremetyevo Airport to increase its passenger traffic up to 110 million passengers a year and freight traffic up to 1 million tonnes. Marina Lystseva/TASS

US tells nationals to consider leaving Russia immediately — as it happened 27.02.2022

The European Union said it will spend €450 million on weapons and equipment for Ukraine. Kyiv and Moscow have sent envoys to peace talks on the Belarus border. DW has the latest.

Sendung: Dokumentation Wunschkind aus Kiew Sendedatum: 01. März 2022 Thema: Leihmutterschaft in der Ukraine Beschreibung: Leihmutterschaft ist in Deutschland verboten und keine Option für ungewollt kinderlose Paare. Um ihren Kinderwunsch zu erfüllen, reisen jährlich rund 15.000 deutsche Paare ins Ausland - viele von ihnen in die Ukraine, wo andere Gesetze gelten. Fotograf: © MDR (Stills aus einer MDR-Doku) Rechte: Verwendung nur im Zusammenhang mit dieser Dokumentation Schlagwörter: Kinderwunsch, Adoption, künstliche Befruchtung, ICSI, Leihmutterschaft, Reproduktionsmedizin, Ukraine, Schwangerschaft

A Child from Kyiv 21.02.2022

Surrogate motherhood is illegal in Germany. Thus, it’s not an option open to couples unable to have children of their own. So, some 15,000 German couples go abroad every year, where the laws are different.