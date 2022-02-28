Kyiv resident: 'Ukraine fights alone'

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Social media is celebrating a Ukrainian fighter pilot for shooting down six Russian enemy planes. But does the "Ghost of Kyiv" exist? DW checks the facts.
Distant explosions, long queues and the fear that any moment Russian troops might arrive. Yet most of Kyiv remained calm as DW reporters toured the city.
The European Union said it will spend €450 million on weapons and equipment for Ukraine. Kyiv and Moscow have sent envoys to peace talks on the Belarus border. DW has the latest.
Surrogate motherhood is illegal in Germany. Thus, it’s not an option open to couples unable to have children of their own. So, some 15,000 German couples go abroad every year, where the laws are different.
