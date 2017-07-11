Kuwait government ministers resign en masse

Kuwait government ministers tendered their resignations en masse to Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid on Tuesday, the Ministry of Information announced on Twitter.

The move came after lawmakers submitted a motion in Parliament, asking to question the premier, local media reported.

Sheikh Sabah must now submit his government's resignation to the OPEC member state's ruler, Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmed al-Sabah, for approval.

Tension with parliament

The official Kuna news agency says the move came "in light of the ongoing developments in the relations between the government and Parliament, known as the National Assembly, and what the national interest dictates."

It added that the prime minister received his deputy and Defense Minister Hamad Jaber Al Sabah and other ministers of the government on Tuesday. The defense minister submitted the resignation of all the ministers and "put it at his disposal."

Kuwait was the first country in the Gulf region to establish an all-male Parliament in 1963. The current Parliament was elected in December. The actual power remains in the hands of the ruling al-Sabah family and the emir, who appoints the government.

