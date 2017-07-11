Kuwait: Fire breaks out at oil refinery

A fire broke out on Monday at the sulfur removal unit of the Mina Al-Ahmadi oil refinery in Kuwait, the country's National Petroleum Company (KNPC) said.

Pictures of the blaze were shared on social media. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

"The refinery operations and export operations were not affected and there has been no impact to local marketing operations and supplies to the electricity and water ministry," KNPC said on its Twitter account.

KNPC said last month that it was expanding the capacity of the Mina Al-Ahmadi facility to 346,000 barrels a day. This is part of a project to produce fuel with lower emissions.

The company said it had isolated the atmospheric residue desulfurization unit (ARDS) and firefighters were already tackling the flames.

More to come...