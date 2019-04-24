 #KuToo: Japanese women say high heels rule is sexual discrimination | News | DW | 04.06.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

#KuToo: Japanese women say high heels rule is sexual discrimination

Writer Yumi Ishikawa has started a petition to end the practice of requiring women to wear high heels at work. The government has said it is reviewing the request to ban the requirement as sexual discrimination.

Japanese businesswoman

Nearly 20,000 women had signed an online petition in Japan by Tuesday afternoon, asking the government to ban companies from requiring high heels as part of work dress codes. The petition was started by freelance writer Yumi Ishikawa, who says she was required to wear the uncomfortable footwear for her part-time job at a funeral parlor.

"After work, everyone changes into sneakers or flats," she said in the petition, highlighting the health effects of wearing heels every day, including back pain, bunions, and blisters.

She then looked at her male colleagues, she added, and it was clear that they did not have the same uncomfortable expectations for their attire.

"Aren't there a lot of women out there having a hard time?" she asked, saying she hoped her petition would "make it easier for everyone to work, creating a working environment free from unnecessary burdens."

Ishikawa's movement has been dubbed the #KuToo campaign, which is a play on two Japanese words — kutsu, meaning shoes, and kutsuu, meaning pain. In the 24 hours since it began, many Japanese women have already begun speaking out about the expectation to wear high heels to job interviews or in the office every day.

'Sexual discrimination'

After a meeting at the Labor Ministry, Ishikawa told reporters that she had met with a female official who seemed sympathetic to the cause.

"Today we submitted a petition calling for the introduction of laws banning employers from forcing women to wear heels as sexual discrimination or harassment," she said on the ministry steps.

The Health Ministry is also reviewing the petition.

It would not be the first time in recent history that Japanese companies have had to rethink their enforced or de facto dress codes. In 2005, the Japanese government encourage companies to reduce electricity use by turning down air conditioning in office buildings. As a result, the decades-long standard for men to wear neckties has slowly begun to ebb away.

In recent years, Japanese women have decried the lack of progress in tackling sexism in institutions across the country. A high-profile example came in August 2018, when it was revealed that Tokyo Medical University had been skewing womens' entrance exam results to benefit male candidates.

es/rc (AFP, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Japanese women struggle to have a voice in politics

The difficulties facing women seeking to break into Japan's male-dominated political world have been underlined by two recent incidents that critics say demonstrate Abe's ambivalence towards women's empowerment. (05.10.2018)  

Medical school scandal highlights Japan's sexism problem

A Japanese school's confession that it discriminated against female applicants on the grounds they would leave the profession after marriage has triggered an angry backlash in the country. Julian Ryall reports. (09.08.2018)  

#MeToo makes slow progress in male-dominated Japan

With men dominating Japanese society, politics, the media and upper echelons of the business world, women have been reluctant to break social norms to reveal instances of sexual harassment. But that may soon change. (08.03.2018)  

WWW links

Yumi Ishikawa's petition

DW Newsletter  

Related content

Japan l Regierung entschuldigt sich für Tausende Zwangssterilisationen

Japan offers apology, money to victims of forced sterilization 24.04.2019

The government has apologized and vowed compensation to thousands of victims of a law that allowed doctors to forcibly sterilize people until 1996. But the redress measures might not be enough for many survivors.

Japan, Rainbow Pride 2018 Tokyo

Calls grow to change Japan's laws on transgender people 24.03.2019

Transgender people in Japan have to undergo sterilization if they want to be legally recognized. Human Rights Watch is raising the alarm, saying the law is in urgent need of change.

Japan, Tokio: Die Tokyo Medical School hat zugegeben, Frauen zu exludiert zu haben

Japan medical school admits scoring down female candidates 07.08.2018

Discrimination against women students has been admitted by a Japanese medical school. The Tokyo Medical University has apologized for docking the entrance scores of female applicants over decades.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  