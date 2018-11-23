 Kurt Cobain′s MTV Unplugged guitar expected to break records at auction | Music | DW | 19.06.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Music

Kurt Cobain's MTV Unplugged guitar expected to break records at auction

The Martin D-18E guitar Kurt Cobain played for his legendary MTV Unplugged performance with Nirvana in 1993 is up for sale. Bids of $1 million have already been placed ahead of the auction.

  • Nirvana Kurt Cobain MTV Unplugged

    10 left-handed musicians from Hendrix to Barenboim

    Rebel to the core

    Nirvana idol Kurt Cobain mostly played with his left hand — here on an inverted right-handed guitar. Once in a while he would pound Dave Grohl's right-handed drum kit. Cobain was a right-hander — and why he played guitar with the left is a mystery. The customized 1959 Martin D-18E guitar he played throughout the MTV Unplugged performance is being auctioned.

  • jimi Hendrix (picture-alliance/dpa)

    10 left-handed musicians from Hendrix to Barenboim

    The best left-handed guitarist

    Although his dad tried get him to switch, Jimi Hendrix strummed his guitar with his left hand. He was able to play the other way around, though — and ate and wrote with his right hand. He famously played a right-handed Fender Stratocaster flipped over and restrung. For Left-Handers' Day, DW presents other musicians who've made it big — despite being left-handed, or precisely because of it.

  • Grammy Award 2014 Los Angeles Kalifornien

    10 left-handed musicians from Hendrix to Barenboim

    Lord of heavy metal

    Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi (left) gave heavy metal its riffs. Iommi always played left-handed, which is almost a miracle: He lost his ring and middle finger tips at the age of 17 in an industrial accident. He could have switched hands, but "decided to make do with what I had, and I made some plastic fingertips for myself. I just persevered with it," he told "Guitar World" in 2008.

  • Paul McCartney

    10 left-handed musicians from Hendrix to Barenboim

    Sir Lefty

    Sir Paul McCartney is a virtuoso on almost any instrument. He plays most of them with his left hand — including his legendary Höfner 500/1 bass. One exception: He plays a right-handed drum kit. After the Beatles dissolved in 1970, McCartney continued solo and with his band Wings.

  • The Beatles in 1963

    10 left-handed musicians from Hendrix to Barenboim

    The other lefty Beatle

    Ringo Starr is a lefty too, but plays his drums like a righty. Any drum set can easily be rearranged for left-handed play, simply by mirroring the arrangement of all the pieces. Starr's left-handed activities limited themselves, however, to off-stage.

  • Phil Collins playing drums

    10 left-handed musicians from Hendrix to Barenboim

    Drum legend and pop star

    Phil Collins plays drums, and everything else, left-handed. That means he has the hi-hat cymbal on his right — and played with his left hand — and kicks the bass with his left foot. The musician from London became famous with progressive rock band Genesis. When he was younger, the Beatles were among his idols: He saw lefties play from early on.

  • Travis Barker am Schlagzeug

    10 left-handed musicians from Hendrix to Barenboim

    Drums, tattoos, punk

    Blink-182 have done a lot to boost punk rock's image. Move over Sex Pistols, here comes the pop punk of the 90s. Travis Barker is the tattooed, flamboyant drummer, and he's a southpaw. One could say he's a non-conformist through and through — except that he plays a right-handed drum set.

  • Elizabeth Cotten mit Gitarre Stella

    10 left-handed musicians from Hendrix to Barenboim

    An inventive southpaw

    Elizabeth Cotten, an African-American blues singer, played in an unusual way: She simply took a right-handed guitar and turned it around — without reversing the strings. She is one of the few guitarists to have played the bass strings at the bottom with her fingers and stroke the melody with her thumb. Playing this way is therefore called "cotten picking."

  • Charlie Chaplin spielt Geige

    10 left-handed musicians from Hendrix to Barenboim

    Comedy and music

    Charlie Chaplin fled London's poverty early and emigrated to the States. There he reached fame with his short movies, including "The Vagabond" in 1916. In it, he plays the violin with his left hand. Privately he also played violin and cello quite well, always bowing with his left. "Every spare moment away from the studio is devoted to this instrument," read a press release from 1917.

  • Daniel Barenboim

    10 left-handed musicians from Hendrix to Barenboim

    Conductor with a cause

    Born in Buenos Aires, Daniel Barenboim learned piano from the masters of his day and is one of the world's most respected conductors. He is also founder of the West-Eastern Divan Orchestra, the only joint Israeli-Palestinian orchestra. Since 1992 he has been the director of the Berlin State Opera, where the left-hander picks up the baton with his right hand.

    Author: Christoph Trost


  • Nirvana Kurt Cobain MTV Unplugged

    10 left-handed musicians from Hendrix to Barenboim

    Rebel to the core

    Nirvana idol Kurt Cobain mostly played with his left hand — here on an inverted right-handed guitar. Once in a while he would pound Dave Grohl's right-handed drum kit. Cobain was a right-hander — and why he played guitar with the left is a mystery. The customized 1959 Martin D-18E guitar he played throughout the MTV Unplugged performance is being auctioned.

  • jimi Hendrix (picture-alliance/dpa)

    10 left-handed musicians from Hendrix to Barenboim

    The best left-handed guitarist

    Although his dad tried get him to switch, Jimi Hendrix strummed his guitar with his left hand. He was able to play the other way around, though — and ate and wrote with his right hand. He famously played a right-handed Fender Stratocaster flipped over and restrung. For Left-Handers' Day, DW presents other musicians who've made it big — despite being left-handed, or precisely because of it.

  • Grammy Award 2014 Los Angeles Kalifornien

    10 left-handed musicians from Hendrix to Barenboim

    Lord of heavy metal

    Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi (left) gave heavy metal its riffs. Iommi always played left-handed, which is almost a miracle: He lost his ring and middle finger tips at the age of 17 in an industrial accident. He could have switched hands, but "decided to make do with what I had, and I made some plastic fingertips for myself. I just persevered with it," he told "Guitar World" in 2008.

  • Paul McCartney

    10 left-handed musicians from Hendrix to Barenboim

    Sir Lefty

    Sir Paul McCartney is a virtuoso on almost any instrument. He plays most of them with his left hand — including his legendary Höfner 500/1 bass. One exception: He plays a right-handed drum kit. After the Beatles dissolved in 1970, McCartney continued solo and with his band Wings.

  • The Beatles in 1963

    10 left-handed musicians from Hendrix to Barenboim

    The other lefty Beatle

    Ringo Starr is a lefty too, but plays his drums like a righty. Any drum set can easily be rearranged for left-handed play, simply by mirroring the arrangement of all the pieces. Starr's left-handed activities limited themselves, however, to off-stage.

  • Phil Collins playing drums

    10 left-handed musicians from Hendrix to Barenboim

    Drum legend and pop star

    Phil Collins plays drums, and everything else, left-handed. That means he has the hi-hat cymbal on his right — and played with his left hand — and kicks the bass with his left foot. The musician from London became famous with progressive rock band Genesis. When he was younger, the Beatles were among his idols: He saw lefties play from early on.

  • Travis Barker am Schlagzeug

    10 left-handed musicians from Hendrix to Barenboim

    Drums, tattoos, punk

    Blink-182 have done a lot to boost punk rock's image. Move over Sex Pistols, here comes the pop punk of the 90s. Travis Barker is the tattooed, flamboyant drummer, and he's a southpaw. One could say he's a non-conformist through and through — except that he plays a right-handed drum set.

  • Elizabeth Cotten mit Gitarre Stella

    10 left-handed musicians from Hendrix to Barenboim

    An inventive southpaw

    Elizabeth Cotten, an African-American blues singer, played in an unusual way: She simply took a right-handed guitar and turned it around — without reversing the strings. She is one of the few guitarists to have played the bass strings at the bottom with her fingers and stroke the melody with her thumb. Playing this way is therefore called "cotten picking."

  • Charlie Chaplin spielt Geige

    10 left-handed musicians from Hendrix to Barenboim

    Comedy and music

    Charlie Chaplin fled London's poverty early and emigrated to the States. There he reached fame with his short movies, including "The Vagabond" in 1916. In it, he plays the violin with his left hand. Privately he also played violin and cello quite well, always bowing with his left. "Every spare moment away from the studio is devoted to this instrument," read a press release from 1917.

  • Daniel Barenboim

    10 left-handed musicians from Hendrix to Barenboim

    Conductor with a cause

    Born in Buenos Aires, Daniel Barenboim learned piano from the masters of his day and is one of the world's most respected conductors. He is also founder of the West-Eastern Divan Orchestra, the only joint Israeli-Palestinian orchestra. Since 1992 he has been the director of the Berlin State Opera, where the left-hander picks up the baton with his right hand.

    Author: Christoph Trost


Californian auction house Julien's Auctions is holding its annual "Music Icons" auction on June 19 and 20 in Beverly Hills, which will culminate on Saturday with the sale of the guitar Kurt Cobain played during his best-known Nirvana performance, a live recording for the MTV Unplugged series on November 18, 1993, five months before the singer-songwriter's death.

The acoustic performance was also released as the best-selling live album, MTV Unplugged in New York. It featured lesser-known Nirvana material and different covers of songs, including David Bowie's "The Man Who Sold the World," and Lead Belly's "Where Did You Sleep Last Night." Ranked as one of the greatest albums of all time, it won the Grammy Award for best alternative music album in 1996. 

Customized to be played left-handed

The 1959 Martin D-18E was the only guitar the Nirvana singer played throughout the MTV Unplugged performance.

The model was already a collector's item at the time, as only 302 of them were built and Cobain's instrument was number 7 in the limited series, according to the auction house. Cobain had bought the guitar for $5,000 and had it personally customized ahead of his MTV appearance, so it could be played left-handed.

The lot also includes the hard-shell guitar case with a sticker for the band Poison Idea's 1990 album, Feel the Darkness and different baggage-claim stubs. In the case are various accessories, including a half-used pack of Martin guitar strings, three picks and a "stash" bag.

Julien's Auction co-owner Martin Nolan said in a YouTube video released on Thursday ahead of the auction that he already had bidders who were ready to pay $1 million (€890,000) for the legendary instrument.  

Prince's Blue Angel and Madonna's 'Vogue' dress also up for sale

The "Music Icons" auction includes hundreds of lots of with various other Nirvana-related items, as well as Elvis , The Beatles memorabilia — and many more.

Friday's auction highlight is Prince's Blue Angel guitar, once thought to be lost. Madonna's ivory satin gown worn in her 1990 "Vogue" music video is also up for auction.

Last October, the grungy cardigan Cobain wore during the Unplugged performance sold at Julien's Auctions for a record $334,000.

Watch video 01:21

Kurt Cobain's grungy gray cardigan auctioned

DW recommends

Iconic Prince items to be auctioned in New York

Around 150 items owned by Prince will go up for auction at New York's hard Rock Cafe on Friday. From glittery pantsuits to expensive guitars, there's something to make every Prince fan swoon. (18.05.2018)  

The greatest left-handed musicians and how to become one

Paul McCartney, Phil Collins and even the late Jimi Hendrix are all known for being left-handed musicians. For Left-Handers' Day, DW presents 10 of the greatest "lefties" — and what you should know before becoming one. (13.08.2018)  

10 left-handed musicians from Hendrix to Barenboim

Does being left-handed make you a better musicians? These 10 stars are evidence it might. Plus, many of them adapted their instruments to suit the "other" half of their brain. (13.08.2015)  

Members of the 27 Club

Why do so many rock stars die at age 27? The reason has remained a mystery. Some have searched for an answer in higher realms; others have found it just a sad coincidence. Either way, the losses ripple through society. (14.09.2014)  

Related content

Landesmuseum Oldenburg AUSSTELLUNG MADONNA, MANTA, MAUERFALL

The 1980s: What made the decade flashy and dangerous 23.11.2018

Flashy fashion, plastic and New Wave music, prime time TV series called Dallas and Dynasty, Rubik's cubes, the Cold War and Michael Jackson: No other decade was as diverse as the 1980s. A museum showcases memories.

Advertisement

Film

Filmstill Vom Winde verweht - drei Darstellerinnen, eine schwarze, zwei weiße, mit Blick auf die Kamera (Imago Images/Everett Collection)

'Gone with the Wind' and other stereotypical depictions in film

The current Black Lives Matter protests have also brought the issue of racism in film to the forefront. "Gone With The Wind" was temporarily removed from a streaming platform. But many other works are problematic.  

Books

Author Fang Fang (Getty Images/AFP)

'Wuhan Diary': 60 days in a locked-down city

As Beijing faces a new coronavirus outbreak, a book by Chinese author Fang Fang gains in relevance. She chronicled her life during the Wuhan lockdown, issuing praise for front-line workers and criticism for authorities.  

Music

Nirvana Kurt Cobain MTV Unplugged (Getty Images)

Kurt Cobain's MTV Unplugged guitar expected to break records at auction

The Martin D-18E guitar Kurt Cobain played for his legendary MTV Unplugged performance with Nirvana in 1993 is up for sale. Bids of $1 million have already been placed ahead of the auction.  

Arts

Bildergalerie | Akinbode Akinbiyi | Ausstellung Six Songs, Swirling Gracefully in the Taut Air (VG Bild-Kunst)

The wanderer's gaze: Photographer Akinbode Akinbiyi on colonialism and racism

Nigerian photographer Akinbode Akinbiyi shows life in Africa through the lens of his camera, while documenting Berlin's "African Quarter" and an ongoing colonial controversy. An exhibition in Berlin highlights his work.  

Digital Culture

Screenshot Website One.com #PasstheMic (One.com)

From COVID-19 to Black Lives Matter: #PassTheMic campaign shifts focus

In the wake of the global Black Lives Matter protests, a social media campaign devoted to coronavirus misinformation is taking a new direction as celebrities hand over their Instagram accounts to political activists.  