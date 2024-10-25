Kurdistan Workers' Party claims deadly Ankara attack

The PKK has claimed responsibility for this week's attack on Turkish defense firm TUSAS that killed five people in Ankara, the militant group said in a statement.

The Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) on Friday claimed an attack on a state-run Turkish defense firm in Ankara that killed five people and wounded 22 others earlier this week.

Two assailants carried out Wednesday's onslaught with automatic rifles and explosives on the headquarters of Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) in the Turkish capital.

"The act of sacrifice at TAI campus in Ankara at around 15:30 local time on Wednesday was carried out by a team of the immortals battalion" of the PKK, it said on Telegram, referring to Turkish Aerospace Industries.

Previously, the Turkish government says it had proof the PKK was responsible for the attack.

The PKK is regarded as a terror group by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

It launched its armed struggle for cultural and self-determination in the 1980s.

jsi/wd (AFP, dpa, Reuters)