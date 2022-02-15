 Krieger′s top telephone tips | Made in Germany | DW | 15.02.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Made in Germany

Krieger's top telephone tips

How should you answer a telephone call? Why is it important to smile even though no one can see us?

Watch video 02:56

More in the Media Center

DW Made

Made in Germany - Business suffers long COVID 15.02.2022

08.02.2022 - Screenshot der heutigen Sendung

The future of satellite internet 08.02.2022

DW Made

Bring on the innovations! 08.02.2022

08.02.2022 - Screenshot der heutigen Sendung

What robots can and can't do 08.02.2022

More from German News Service

People withdraw money from an automated teller machine (ATM) outside a local branch of the Raiffeisen Bank Aval in the Crimean port of Simferopol in the Crimean capital Simferopol, on April 7, 2014. Raiffeisen Bank Aval, a subsidiary of Raiffeisen Bank International will close all its branches in Crimea by mid-month, the bank said last week, following Russia's annexation of the Black Sea peninsula. AFP PHOTO/ YURIY LASHOV (Photo credit should read YURIY LASHOV/AFP via Getty Images)

New sanctions loom as Russia threatens Ukraine 15.02.2022

There seems to be a consensus on easing restrictions, with most of them to be lifted in mid-March.

Germany's COVID-19 infection rates on the decline 15.02.2022

German troops for NATO enhanced Forward Presence battle group reinforcement arrive in Kaunas airport, Lithuania February 14, 2022. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

German troops arrive in Lithuania as part of NATO effort 15.02.2022

Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz (SPD) geht auf dem militärischen Teil des BER-Flughafens zum Airbus A340 der Luftwaffe. Scholz reist zu Gesprächen über die Situation an der ukrainischen-russischen Grenze nach Moskau. Dort trifft er den russischen Präsidenten. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Scholz to meet Putin for talks on Ukraine crisis 15.02.2022

More from Made in Germany

Made in Germany Sendung 16.2.2021. Copyright: DW

Zooming for the climate 15.02.2022

LA Long Beach Port --- ***NUR für die abgesprochene Berichterstauttung zu benutzen***

Supply chain crisis in US 15.02.2022

MADE-Sendung | Grafik Global DE

Globalization: Where do we go from here? 15.02.2022

MADE-Sendung | Bagirata

Helping with the Bagirata app 15.02.2022

Read also

KIEV, UKRAINE - FEBRUARY 14, 2022: A view of the US Embassy in Kiev. The US diplomatic staff will work from the Ukrainian city of Lviv. Anna Marchenko/TASS

Ukraine crisis latest: US relocates embassy from Kyiv to Lviv 14.02.2022

The US has said it will temporarily relocate its embassy to Lviv. Meanwhile, Russia's top diplomat says his country should continue to pursue diplomacy to ease tensions. DW gives you the latest developments.

Homeless tents are seen on San Julian Street in the Skid Row area in downtown Los Angeles, California on March 19, 2020. - The US government is now preparing for 18 months of the coronavirus pandemic, including multiple waves of illnesses. The ominous announcement comes after cases in the US spiked 40% in just 24 hours. (Photo by Apu GOMES / AFP) (Photo by APU GOMES/AFP via Getty Images)

Coronavirus and the homeless: Washington risks 'people dying in communal shelters' 21.03.2020

People without a home to self-quarantine in and without regular access to sanitation are likelier to contract the coronavirus. As cases hit New York City shelters, advocates in D.C. are warning about the city’s homeless.

KABUL, AFGHANISTAN-AUGUST 16: Thousands of Afghans rush to the Hamid Karzai International Airport as they try to flee the Afghan capital of Kabul, Afghanistan, on August 16, 2021. Haroon Sabawoon / Anadolu Agency

US, Germany advise citizens against Kabul airport travel — as it happened 21.08.2021

The US embassy cited "potential security threats outside the gates" amid chaos at Kabul airport. Follow DW for the latest.

Members of the Texas Army National Guard unpack crates of supplies as they set up a field hospital in response to the new coronavirus pandemic at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, in Dallas. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News via AP, Pool)

Coronavirus latest: More than 200,000 infections in United States 01.04.2020

The number of COVID-19 infections in the United States grew to over 200,000 as the global total neared 1 million. Aid agencies fear a global food shortage if the pandemic is badly handled. Follow DW for the latest.