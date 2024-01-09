  1. Skip to content
Kretschmer: 'We have every reason to celebrate'

Jared Reed | Michaela Küfner
September 1, 2024

After state elections in Saxony, projections are indicating a slight lead for the Conservative Christian Democrats. Michael Kretschmer, leader of the CDU in Saxony and also the current state premier, thanked party workers and supporters.

