Kretschmer: 'We have every reason to celebrate'

PoliticsGermanyKretschmer: 'We have every reason to celebrate'To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsGermanyJared Reed | Michaela Küfner09/01/2024September 1, 2024After state elections in Saxony, projections are indicating a slight lead for the Conservative Christian Democrats. Michael Kretschmer, leader of the CDU in Saxony and also the current state premier, thanked party workers and supporters.https://p.dw.com/p/4k9kcAdvertisement