 Kremlin shows no interest in de-escalation: Hodges | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 18.02.2022

We use cookies to improve our service for you.

DW News

Kremlin shows no interest in de-escalation: Hodges

Watch video 02:09

Designated Munich Security Conference Chairman Christoph Heusgen speaks on stage during the 58th Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Munich, southern Germany on February 18, 2022. - The conference takes place until February 20. (Photo by Ina Fassbender / POOL / AFP) (Photo by INA FASSBENDER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Ukraine dominates Munich Security Conference 18.02.2022

Titel: Wolfgang Ischinger im Gespräch mit der Deutschen Welle Ort: Schlagwörter: Wolfgang Ischinger, Munich Security Conference, Münchner Sicherheitskonferenz, Ukraine, Russland, Sendedatum: 14.02.2022 Rechte: DW Bildbeschreibung: Wolfgang Ischinger im Gespräch mit der Deutschen Welle kurz vor der Münchner Sicherheitskonferenz 2022

Ischinger: Scholz can only hope to keep Putin talking 14.02.2022

The Day with Brent Goff: Europe’s “New Norm”

The Day with Brent Goff: Europe’s “New Norm” 16.02.2022

DW's Nick Connolly takes a look at what is known about the buildup of troops on the border.

Is Russia ready to invade Ukraine? 10.02.2022

Read also

Munich Security Conference opens — without Russia

Munich Security Conference opens — without Russia 18.02.2022

Delegates from across the world have gathered in Munich for the diplomatic forum, held this year in the shadow of the Ukraine crisis. But Russia is not officially represented.

July 30, 2020, New York, NY, USA: United Nations, New York, USA, July 30, 2020 - Christoph Heusgen, Permanent Representative of Germany to the United Nations and President of the Security Council for the month of July Press Comference today at the UN Headquarters in New York..Photo: Luiz Rampelotto/EuropaNewswire..PHOTO CREDIT MANDATORY. (Credit Image: © Luiz Rampelotto/ZUMA Wire

Who is future MSC chief Christoph Heusgen? 18.02.2022

The Munich Security Conference, Germany's prestigious independent diplomatic forum, will next year be taken over by veteran German diplomat Christoph Heusgen. He is considered a man of clear words.

This US Marine Corps photo released on August 18, 2021 shows US Army Soldiers assigned to the 10th Mountain Division standing security at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, on August 16, 2021, as US Soldiers and Marines are assisting the Department of State with an orderly drawdown of designated personnel in Afghanistan. - The Taliban have offered a pledge of reconciliation, vowing no revenge against opponents and to respect women's rights in a different rule of Afghanistan from two decades ago. The announcements came on Tuesday night shortly after the return to Afghanistan of their co-founder, crowning the group's astonishing comeback after being ousted by a US-led invasion in 2001. (Photo by Isaiah CAMPBELL / US MARINE CORPS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT AFP PHOTO /US MARINE CORPS/ISAIAH CAMPBELL/HANDOUT - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Munich Security Report: A grim analysis of a wave of global crises 14.02.2022

This year's Munich Security Report on the the global situation makes for grim reading. It sets the stage for one of the leading forums on defense and security policy: the annual Munich Security Conference.

15.02.2022 In this photo taken from video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, Russian armored vehicles are loaded onto railway platforms after the end of military drills in South Russia. In what could be another sign that the Kremlin would like to lower the temperature, Russia's Defense Ministry announced Tuesday that some units participating in military exercises would begin returning to their bases. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)

Ukraine latest: NATO skeptical of further Russian troop withdrawals 16.02.2022

Moscow said its pullback of forces near Ukraine was continuing for the second day, following the end of military exercises, but Western powers remain skeptical. Follow DW for the latest.