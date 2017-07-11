Kremlin dismisses Western warnings of Ukraine border troop buildup

Russia on Friday played down allegations that a troop buildup near its border with Ukraine reflects aggressive intentions.

"The movement of troops on our territory shouldn't be a cause for anyone's concern," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said during a press conference call.

"Russia doesn't threaten anyone" Peskov said.

Russian troops have Ukraine, US, Europe worried

The troop buildup prompted fresh comments on Friday from the European Union, the US and Ukraine.

The European Commission has received "rather worrying" information about the situation on Ukraine's border, a spokesman for the EU's executive body said, responding to the comments from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday.

"We continue to watch, and we continue to monitor the situation, and the information we gathered so far is rather worrying," a Commission spokesman told a news briefing on Friday.

The United States briefed European allies in Brussels on Russian troop movements on the eastern Ukrainian border, news agency Reuters reported, quoting two European diplomats.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday doubled down on comments made a day earlier over the buildup.

"We're very concerned about some of the irregular movements of forces that we see on Ukraine's borders," Blinken said.

Ukraine's Western allies have stepped up diplomatic efforts to warn Russia against launching a military escalation against Ukraine, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told a briefing on Friday.

"This is a political track in which certain positions are communicated with Russia and the consequences for Russia are discussed if it resorts to a new wave of aggression against our state," Kuleba said.

Similar claims in April

Ukraine's Defense Ministry claimed that about 90,000 Russian troops were stationed close to its border and in rebel-controlled areas in Ukraine's east.

Ukraine said units of the Russian 41st army had remained in Yelnya, a town about 260 kilometers (160 miles) north of the Ukrainian border, after conducting war games.

It's the second time this year that Russia has been pressured by Western powers for amassing troops near the border with Ukraine.

In April, Russia began a troop drawdown. At the time, western officials said that around 100,000 troops had been deployed for exercises.

Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula in 2014. It supported a separatist insurgency that broke out that year in eastern Ukraine after the more pro-Russian elected government was toppled in a popular uprising.

