Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny says he was poisoned in custody

Russian opposition leader and anti-corruption activist Alexei Navalny has contacted the Investigative Committee in an effort to seek a probe about his alleged poisoning, his lawyer, Vadim Kobzev wrote on social media on Thursday.



Kobzev said Navalny's legal team wanted forensic identification of the agent that allegedly left Navalny with an allergic skin reaction on Sunday. He also wanted CCTV footage of his jail cell to be examined.

On Wednesday, Russia's Sklifosovsky toxicology institute said "poisoning substances were not found" in Navalny's samples, according to Russian news agencies. The official denial was slammed by Navalny's personal physician, Anastasia Vasilyeva, as "completely absurd" because bedsheets and clothes were not tested.

On Sunday, the 43-year-old was rushed to hospital from jail, where he had been held for urging people to take part in Saturday's opposition protest in Moscow. Navalny was sent back to jail on Monday, against his doctor's objections.

Saturday's crackdown by police resulted in the mass arrests of nearly 1,400 people protesting over the exclusion of opposition candidates from local elections expected in September.

5 arrested for instigating 'mass unrest'

On Thursday, Russian investigators said they had detained five of 10 people they had identified as organizers of Saturday's rally on a charge of instigating "mass unrest," a charge punishable with up to 15 years in prison.

Those reportedly detained included Alexey Minyaylo, a well-known activist and aide to Lyubov Sobol, an independent and one of 16 candidates who have fought to get on the ballot in the local election.

Sobol, 31, is a close ally of Navalny and has refused food for 19 days to protest her exclusion from the election. On Thursday, she called on Russians to join a peaceful "walk" in central Moscow next Saturday.

Sobol said the Kremlin faced a political crisis because people were demanding "political representation that takes account of their own opinion."

"It's not possible to ignore people anymore," Sobol told the Reuters news agency. "I plan to go out every weekend on the city's streets."

President Vladimir Putin and the Kremlin have not commented on the standoff, but Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin has accused opposition activists of plotting mass disorder.

Who is Alexei Navalny? Face of Russia's opposition The lawyer-turned-political campaigner has been among the most prominent figures of Russia's opposition to President Vladimir Putin. Navalny came to prominence in 2008, when his blog exposing malpractice in Russian politics and among the country's major state-owned companies came to public attention. Revelations published on his blog even led to resignations, a rarity in Russian politics.

Who is Alexei Navalny? Disputed parliamentary elections In 2011, Navalny was arrested for the first time, spending 15 days in prison for his role at a rally outside the State Duma in Moscow. The parliamentary election victory for Putin's United Russia was marred by instances of ballot stuffing, reported by demonstrators on social media. Upon his release, Navalny pledged to make "extraordinary efforts" to continue the protest movement.

Who is Alexei Navalny? Second jail term After being reelected president in 2012, Putin ordered Russia's Investigative Committee to launch a criminal inquiry into Navalny's past. The following year the campaigner was charged and sentenced again, this time for five years, for alleged embezzlement in the city of Kirov. However, he was released the following day pending affirmation from a higher court. The sentence was later suspended.

Who is Alexei Navalny? Anti-Kremlin platform grows Despite being embroiled in legal troubles, Navalny was allowed to run in the 2013 Moscow mayoral election. A second-place finish behind Putin ally Sergei Sobyanin was seen as an overwhelming success and galvanized the Russian opposition movement.

Who is Alexei Navalny? Navalny takes to social media His anti-Kremlin rhetoric has led to Navalny being banned from appearing on Russian state-owned television. That has forced him to deliver his political message over social media and his blog. His talent for public speaking, punchy use of language and humorous mockery of Putin and his loyalists has mobilized a legion of young followers.

Who is Alexei Navalny? Presidential ambitions In December 2016, the opposition leader announced the formal start of his campaign to run for the Russian presidency in March 2018. However, repeated accusations of corruption, which his supporters say are politically motivated, could ultimately bar him from running for public office.

Who is Alexei Navalny? Convicted of corruption In 2016, the European Court of Human Rights ruled that Russia had violated Navalny's right to a fair trial in the Kirov case. Although Russia's Supreme Court overturned the five-year sentence, the verdict was sent back to the Kirov court, which in 2017 again charged Navalny with a suspended five-year sentence. Navalny's challenge against the ruling remains ongoing.

Who is Alexei Navalny? Moscow's biggest protests in 6 years In February 2017, anti-corruption rallies across dozens of Russian cities led to the arrests of over 1,000 demonstrators, including Navalny. The protests, believed to have been the largest in the Russian capital since 2012, were spurred by a report published by Navalny linking Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev to a billion-euro property empire. The presidential candidate was released 15 days later.

Who is Alexei Navalny? Physically assaulted Navalny was assaulted and hospitalized in April 2017 after being hit in the eye with a chemical green dye, permanently damaging his right cornea. Navalny accused the Russian authorities of stopping him from seeking medical treatment abroad due to the embezzlement conviction against him. However, he was eventually permitted by the Kremlin human rights council to travel to Spain for eye surgery.

Who is Alexei Navalny? Repeated arrests In 2018, Navalny was jailed for 30 days, and then another 20-day stint upon his release in September. In April 2019, the European Court of Human Rights ruled Russia violated Navalny's rights by holding him under house arrest for most of 2014 during an embezzlement case.

Who is Alexei Navalny? Alleged poisoning Only weeks after being released from a 10-day jail sentence, Navalny was again jailed for 30 days in July, 2019 for violating Russia's strict protest laws. The opposition leader accused Russia of poisoning him with an allergic agent while in jail. Author: David Martin



